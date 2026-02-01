Credit River woman found guilty in boyfriend's 2024 shooting death

A jury found a 47-year-old southern Twin Cities woman guilty of second-degree murder in connection with her boyfriend's shooting death, court documents show.

Charges say Jennifer Lieber shot and killed David Nonovic at their Credit River, Minnesota, home on March 4, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, Lieber claimed Nonovic came at her with a gun that evening. She told investigators she kicked it out of his hand and it went off, killing him. She told investigators, "I loved him."

The charges say that Nanovic's son told investigators a different story. He reported Lieber had been drinking beer and blackberry brandy all night, got the gun and threatened to kill them. The son says she had done this in the past, and physically abused his father.

He told investigators that living in the home was like "living in hell."

A sentencing date has not been set for Lieber. She faces up to 40 years in prison.

Credit River is located about 26 miles south of Minneapolis.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.