Woman charged with killing boyfriend in Credit River Township; victim's son reports ongoing abuse

CREDIT RIVER, Minn. — Proseuctors say Jennifer Lieber shot and killed her boyfriend, David Nonovic, in Credit River Township earlier this week, after deputies on a welfare check found the victim dead.

The call for a welfare check on the 6000 block of Century Lane in Credit River came in just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Lieber claimed Nonovic came at her with gun that evening. She told investigators she kicked it out of his hand and it went off, killing him. She told investigators, "I loved him."

The charges say that Nanovic's son told investigators a different story. He reported Lieber had been drinking beer and blackberry brandy all night, got the gun and threatened to kill them. The son says she had done this in the past, and physically abused his father.

He told investigators that living in the home was like "living in hell."

Both Lieber and Nonovic were 45 years old at the time of the incident.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim," Sheriff Luke Hennen said. "This investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time."

Lieber now faces a second-degree murder charge.