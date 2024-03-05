Man found dead in Credit River, woman in custody

CREDIT RIVER, Minn. — Deputies just outside the Twin Cities found a man dead during a welfare check Monday night and a woman is in custody on suspicion of murder.

The call for a welfare check on the 6000 block of Century Lane in Credit River came in just before 10:30 p.m., according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a 45-year-old man dead inside a home. He has not been publicly identified, nor did authorities give a cause of death.

Deputies arrested a 45-year-old woman "without incident," the sheriff's office said. WCCO typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim," Sheriff Luke Hennen said. "This investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time."

Multiple agencies are investigating the man's death.