Minneapolis man found guilty in Coon Rapids triple homicide

A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was found guilty for his role in the shooting of three people inside a Coon Rapids home in January of 2024.

Omari Shumpert, 20, faced 11 counts, including aiding and abetting first-degree murder, first-degree murder with intent, and second-degree murder. He was found guilty of 10 of those counts. The jury deemed him not guilty of one count of premeditated first-degree murder.

Surveillance video from the scene showed three people arriving at the home, two of whom were dressed like UPS delivery drivers. Video from inside the home showed Shumpert's codefendant Alonzo Mingo holding a man and woman at gunpoint and demanding money. Later, video showed Mingo fatally shooting the woman.

Omari Shumpert was seen hitting a male victim with a pistol before fatally shooting him when he fought back, according to court documents.

Mingo was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole in September.

The other codefendant, Demetrius Shumpert, was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in November.

The three people killed were identified as 39-year-old Mario Trejo, his wife, 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Trejo, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth.

Court documents released in the case revealed that drugs may have played a role in the killings. According to a search warrant, Mario Trejo was under investigation for selling illegal drugs.