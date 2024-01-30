Dead Coon Rapids shooting victim investigated for selling illegal drugs

Court documents reveal drugs could have played role in Coon Rapids triple murder

Court documents reveal drugs could have played role in Coon Rapids triple murder

Court documents reveal drugs could have played role in Coon Rapids triple murder

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — One of the victims of a deadly Coon Rapids shooting was being investigated by a violent crime task force for selling illegal drugs, according to court documents.

A search warrant for Friday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. — about four hours after the shooting that killed 39-year-old Mario Trejo, his wife, 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Trejo, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth — focuses on Trejo.

Documents show there was a months-long investigation into him.

RELATED: Family remembers victims of Coon Rapids triple homicide

Two days before the shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 24, officers tracked Trejo's truck to a storage facility in Golden Valley, where they found drugs in a storage unit. Police also found mushrooms, marijuana, meth and white powder.

Evidence showed the couple was sending money to Mexico.

Kelli Jungwirth

There is no mention and no implication in the documents of their son, Reyes-Jungwirth.

Court documents say police heard someone on the phone asking Trejo about money.

RELATED: Charges: Man dressed like UPS worker killed 3 inside Coon Rapids home

Family members said a 2-and a 4-year-old were inside the home at the time of the murders. They were Shannon and Mario's two young sons.

On Sunday, the boys were reunited with family.

Alonzo Mingo was charged on Monday in Anoka County District Court with three felony counts of second-degree murder in connection to Friday's killings.