All 3 suspects in Coon Rapids triple homicide now face first-degree murder

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Three men accused in a triple homicide at a Coon Rapids home now face first-degree murder charges.

In mid-April, 19-year-old Omari Shumpert and 31-year-old Demetrius Shumpert — both of Minneapolis — were indicted by a grand jury on six charges of first-degree murder. Their co-defendant, 37-year-old Alonzo Mingo of Fridley, was indicted on first-degree murder charges in early April.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a 911 call at approximately 12:24 p.m. on Jan. 26 with "sounds of a disturbance in the background." Coon Rapids police, Blaine police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest.

WCCO



Upon arrival, responders found three dead people inside the home. Officials later confirmed that those killed were 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Trejo and her husband, 39-year-old Mario Trejo. Shannon Patricia Trejo's 20-year-old son, Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth, was also killed.

In the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance video from across the street and from inside the residence. A camera from across the street showed three suspects arriving in a vehicle and entering the house at 12:21 p.m. Two of the suspects were wearing clothing similar to UPS delivery drivers and one had a cardboard box as if delivering a package. All three entered the house and exited seven minutes later.

The charges say surveillance video from the residence showed Mingo holding a man and woman at gunpoint and demanding money. Omari Shumpert is seen hitting a male victim with a pistol before fatally shooting him when he fought back, the complaint said.

After the first killing, Mingo is allegedly seen fatally shooting the woman in a bedroom. The young children at the house witnessed at least the shooting of the woman. Mingo left the bedroom and then fatally shot the second male victim, the complaint said.

Mingo was arrested later that day after being pulled over in his vehicle in Fridley. Officials say they found UPS clothing in a backpack inside the vehicle.

Officials say DNA evidence and phone records aided in identifying Omari Shumpert and Demetrius Shumpert as the other two suspects.

Court documents released in the case revealed that drugs may have played a role in the killings. One of the victims killed was being investigated by a violent crime task force for selling illegal drugs, according to those documents.