Jury finds Fridley man guilty of first-degree murder in Coon Rapids triple homicide

A Fridley man was found guilty of multiple counts of first-degree murder for dressing as a UPS worker and shooting three people inside a Coon Rapids home in January of 2024.

A jury convicted Alonzo Mingo, 39, of four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. He was found not guilty of one count of aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Surveillance video from the home and across the street showed three people arriving in a vehicle and entering the home. Two of them were wearing clothing similar to UPS delivery drivers and one was carrying a cardboard box. They entered the home and exited seven minutes later.

The video from the home showed Mingo holding a man and a woman at gunpoint and demanding money. Later, Mingo is seen fatally shooting the woman.

Mingo was arrested later that day after he was pulled over in his vehicle in Fridley. Officials say they found UPS clothing in a backpack inside the vehicle.

Shannon Trejo, her husband Mario Trejo and their 20-year-old son Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth were killed in the shooting. A 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were also in the home at the time of the murders.

Court documents released in the case revealed that drugs may have played a role in the killings. One of the victims killed was being investigated by a violent crime task force for selling illegal drugs, according to those documents.

The two other men, Omari Shumpert and Demetrius Shumpert, were indicted by a grand jury on six counts of first-degree murder in April of 2024.

Mingo's sentencing is set for Sept. 11.