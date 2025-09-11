Fridley man sentenced to life without parole in Coon Rapids triple homicide

A Fridley man who dressed as a UPS worker and shot three people inside a Coon Rapids home in January 2024 was sentenced Thursday to life without parole.

Last week, a jury found Alonzo Mingo, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. He was found not guilty of one count of aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Surveillance video showed three people arriving at the home, two of whom were dressed similar to UPS delivery drivers. Video from inside the home showed Mingo holding a man and woman at gunpoint and demanding money. Later, video showed Mingo fatally shooting the woman.

The three people killed were identified as Shannon Trejo, her husband Mario Trejo and their 20-year-old son Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth. Two children were also in the home at the time of the murders.

Documents released in the case revealed that drugs could have played a role in the killings. One of the victims killed was being investigated by a violent crime task force for selling illegal drugs, according to those documents.

The two other men, Omari Shumpert and Demetrius Shumpert, were indicted by a grand jury on six counts of first-degree murder in April 2024. Omari Shumpert's trial is scheduled for December, and Demetrius Shumpert's trial is scheduled for November.