$100,000 Christmas Eve Powerball ticket sold in Twin Cities

A lucky lottery player in Arkansas won the $1.817 billion Powerball drawing on Christmas Eve, but someone in the Twin Cities was also treated to a nice stocking stuffer in the form of $100,000.

The Minnesota Lottery says a ticket sold at Jerry's Food in Woodbury matched four numbers and the Power Play-boosted Powerball.

Adam Prock, Minnesota Lottery's executive director, says Thursday's local win was the culmination of a "47-draw Powerball jackpot roll" that started in early September.

Nearly 720,000 winning tickets were sold in Minnesota within the last four months, according to Prock, including one $1 million winner, one $100,000 winner and 20 $50,000 winners.

The $1.8 billion ticket was sold at a gas station in Cabot, Arkansas. The lump sum cash value is $834.9 million. Arkansas state law allows anonymity for players winning more than $500,000. A Minnesota law passed in 2021 allows anonymity for those winning more than $10,000.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to game officials.

If you or someone you know struggles with playing responsibly, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has resources available. Call 800-333-HOPE for free, confidential information and referral to services in your area or visit getgamblinghelp.com.