$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Sherburn has yet to be claimed

A Minnesota Lottery player won $1 million after a Powerball drawing in late October, state lottery officials said.

The winning ticket has yet to be claimed. The winning numbers for the Oct. 25 drawing were 2, 12, 22, 39, 67 and the Powerball number was 15. The power play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at Casey's General Store in Sherburn, Minnesota. The business will earn a $5,000 bonus.

The winner must claim their prize at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville within a year of the drawing date.

In last year's general election, Minnesotans voted overwhelmingly in favor of maintaining the policy of placing 40% of all Minnesota Lottery proceeds into the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. In January, it was announced $1.2 million of those funds would go to the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine for avian influenza research.

If you or someone you know struggles with playing responsibly, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has resources available. Call 800-333-HOPE for free, confidential information and referral to services in your area or visit getgamblinghelp.com.