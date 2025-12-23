Minnesotans share what they would do if they won the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot

With a Powerball jackpot nearing $2 billion and Christmas just days away, shoppers at the Mall of America were asked what they would do if they won.

Some answers came quickly: mostly a new house or vacation. But as more people stopped to talk, a different theme began to emerge. Many said the money was not the point.

Several shoppers said they would donate a large portion of their winnings or use it to help family members pay off bills. Others said they would want to retire their parents or take loved ones on a long-overdue trip together.

Maxwell Boardman of Northfield said winning would mean helping his family first.

"I'd probably have to take my family on a nice vacation somewhere," Boardman said. "Might move there permanently, retire my parents."

For others, the conversation turned quickly away from money altogether.

With last-minute shopping and holiday stress setting in, several people said what they really wanted was time.

One couple visiting the mall said their biggest wish was simply to have their family together for the holidays.

"Have all the kids here, even the ones in the military," Glenn Cotton said.

Santa Claus, who has been greeting families at the mall throughout the season, said he has heard similar wishes again and again.

He said while some people joke about asking for a winning Powerball ticket, most talk about helping others and taking care of family.

"Honestly, to be on the nice list, it's having a good heart," Santa said. "That's how you make the nice list."

The Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night.

One person could win a life-changing amount of money.

Many others said they were just hoping to get through the holidays with the people they love.