Charges: Dallas Evenstad dumped gasoline on victims before Chisago County fire

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he intentionally set fire to a Chisago County residence early Sunday morning.

Dallas Evenstad was charged Thursday with one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the fire that killed a 69-year-old man and severely injured a woman.

The county sheriff's office said a call about an arson brought deputies to a home on the 400 block of Cambridge Drive in Fish Lake Township around 3:30 a.m.

Deputies made contact with one of the victims, later identified as Charles Stene, who told officers that he had been sleeping in bed when Evenstad allegedly came into his bedroom, threw gas on him and set him on fire.

Stene died at Hennepin County Medical Center around 2 p.m. later that day. The sheriff's office says he had burns on over 80 to 90% of his body.

The female victim told investigators she was asleep in her bed when she woke up to the smell of gasoline and the sound of someone in the room. She reportedly saw Evenstad flick a lighter and then saw Stene run out of the room.

The victim said she knew Evenstad, as he had previously threatened Stene's adult daughter.

Stene's daughter confirmed to police that Evenstad had threatened her in the past and was familiar with the layout of the home.

Evenstad's bail has been set a $2 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 22.

Note: The above video is from June 5, before charges were filed against the suspect.