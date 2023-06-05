Suspect in custody after fire in Chisago County kills 1, critically injures another

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in Chisago County say a suspect is in custody and a homicide investigation is underway after one person died and another was critically injured in a fire early Sunday morning.

The county sheriff's office said a call about an arson brought deputies to a home on the 400 block of Cambridge Drive in Fish Lake Township around 3:30 a.m.

Arriving deputies found two people with "significant burn injuries," the sheriff's office said. The ages of the victims were not released, but the sheriff's office said one was male and one is female.

The male victim was flown to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died. The woman was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital. The sheriff's office said she is in critical but stable condition.

A suspect was arrested "based on information obtained thus far in the investigation," the sheriff's office said, and they are expected to be charged.

Authorities said there are no other suspects and no threat to the public.