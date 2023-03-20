Catalytic converter theft: Carfax reveals Midwest's most targeted cars

Bills at state capitol look to crack down on converter thefts, social media companies

MINNEAPOLIS - Days after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill aiming to crack down on catalytic converter thefts, new data shows which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves.

Carfax broke down which vehicles' catalytic converters are stolen most often nationwide, as well as in each region of the U.S.

Ford F series trucks are the most targeted vehicle nationwide and in the Midwest, which includes Minnesota. Here are the top 10 targeted vehicles in the Midwest, per Carfax:

Ford F series truck Chevrolet Equinox Honda CR-V Toyota Prius Ford Econoline Ford Explorer Buick Encore Chevrolet Cruze Chevrolet Trax Honda Accord

Carfax estimates more than 153,000 catalytic converters were stolen across the country in 2022.

Nationally, catalytic converter thefts have risen by over 400% since 2019, and Minnesota was fifth in the country for insurance claims related to these thefts, according to data from State Farm.

The bill Walz signed last week creates new criminal penalties for the possession or sale of the car part, which contains valuable precious metals. It also establishes a new electronic database for law enforcement to track sales of the part at authorized scrap dealers.

Carfax also shared tips for preventing catalytic converter thefts: park in a garage if available (or a well-lit area if not), install an anti-theft device or have a body shop carve your car's Vehicle Identification Number into the converter and spray it with paint.