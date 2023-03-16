Watch CBS News
Politics

Gov. Walz signs bill to crack down on catalytic converter theft

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Bills at state capitol look to crack down on converter thefts, social media companies
Bills at state capitol look to crack down on converter thefts, social media companies 02:51

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on Thursday which aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

Communities around the state have been struggling in recent years, as the number of thefts have skyrocketed. Nationally, catalytic converter thefts rose by over 400% since 2019, and Minnesota was fifth in the country for insurance claims related to these thefts, according to data from State Farm.

The bill creates new criminal penalties for the possession or sale of the car part, which contains valuable precious metals.

"Too many Minnesotans have stories about the danger and financial consequences of having their catalytic converter stolen," Walz said. "This legislation will help protect Minnesotans' property and bring peace of mind. Those who commit these brazen crimes should know that there will be accountability."

As part of the bill, a new electronic database will be set up for law enforcement to track sales of catalytic converters at authorized scrap dealers. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.