Charges: Brooklyn Park murder suspect says he "lost it" before killing woman

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Charges say a 29-year-old man told police he "just lost it" after he fatally shot a woman at a Brooklyn Park apartment on Monday.

James Nedeau II was charged with three counts of second-degree murder on Wednesday for the death of 29-year-old Deana Doely.

According to charging documents, Doely called 911 requesting police respond to the office at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of 74th Avenue North. She said that Nedeau had slapped his father and was threatening to kill her before eighteen shots were heard being fired on the call.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple 9mm shell casings near Doely's body. Soon after, officers learned that Nedeau had gone to the fifth floor of the building and shot into another apartment. Police say six rounds were shot into the door of an elderly woman's apartment. She was not injured.

Nedeau's father told police that he went to visit his apartment and they had gotten into an argument. He says that Nedeau had hit him in the face and pointed a gun at him before threatening to kill him. He allegedly pushed Nedeau's gun away, left the apartment and went to the office.

A witness claims they were in the elevator with Nedeau before the shooting. Inside the elevator, Nedeau allegedly revealed a handgun and said he was "going downstairs to kill his father and everyone else," according to court documents. The witness says they saw Nedeau go into the office and yell, "I am going to kill you."

Another witness was present on the fifth floor when Nedeau allegedly fired into an apartment. They report hearing him say "See what you did. You made me kill that b—," before shooting.

Nedeau had left the apartment after the shootings but police say he called 911 to turn himself in a short time later. Officers arrested him on the 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North.

While jail staff attempted to fingerprint Nedeau due to his sweaty hands, he responded, "Yeah, I just killed someone," charges state.

Police say Nedeau told investigators that he "just lost it" and does not have an excuse for shooting Doely. He allegedly admitted to trying to kill the apartment manager and his father. He allegedly went on to say that he should have "gone up to his apartment and smoked a blunt instead of shooting everyone."

Nedeau also added that he had shot at the elderly woman's apartment because he believed that she had her son follow him.

Nedeau's bail is set a $1.5 million with conditions. If convicted, he faces at least three years in prison.