Teen dies 1 week after being shot in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A teenage boy who was shot in St. Paul earlier this month died several days after he was wounded, police said Wednesday.

Sixteen-year-old Kalven Sin Suy was shot in the early hours of Feb. 10 near Western Avenue North and Topping Street, according to the St. Paul Police Department. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died on Sunday, eight days after the shooting.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged by petition Wednesday with murder and aggravated robbery, police said.

The boy's death marks the third killing in St. Paul this year, according to police.