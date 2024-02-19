1 dead in Brooklyn Park shooting; suspect arrested

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a Brooklyn Park residence Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of 74th Avenue North at 2:11 p.m.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, one person was found dead after a report of an active shooter. Officers began a search for the suspect and allegedly found a second crime scene on another floor of the building.

Shortly after, officers received information on the whereabouts of the suspect and arrested him on the 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North, police say. Officers recovered a firearm.

Police are not seeking any additional suspects at the time.

The Brooklyn Park SWAT and several other additional agencies assisted in the response.