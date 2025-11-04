Brooklyn Park police say officer who fired weapon after encountering Vance Boelter at Hortman home cleared

Brooklyn Park police say the officer who fired his weapon when he encountered Vance Boelter at state Rep. Melissa Hortman's home did so in accordance with department policy.

Boelter is accused of killing Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark on the morning of June 14. Before he went to their Brooklyn Park home, the FBI says Boelter shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their home in Champlin. Investigators said Boelter was dressed like a police officer during the attacks.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who fired his weapon as Zachary Baumtrog. The bureau said Baumtrog arrived at the Hortmans' home around 3:30 a.m. along with another officer to check on the representative after they learned of the shooting at the Hoffman home.

The bureau said the officers arrived and saw Boelter shoot Mark Hortman through the doorway. Baumtrog fired his weapon in response to Boelter shooting his gun, the bureau said. Boelter then went inside the home and escaped the area.

Brooklyn Park police say the officers "performed a rescue" of Mark Hortman from the doorway of the home, and neither was aware of any other victims in the home at the time. Their conduct during the shooting was consistent with the department's policy and training, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting and subsequent escape by Boelter prompted a massive statewide manhunt that ended 40 hours later near his Green Isle, Minnesota, home. Boelter was indicted on six counts of murder, stalking and firearms violations, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Brooklyn Park has requested a third-party after-action review of the shooting.

Note: The above video first aired on July 15, 2025.