Brandi Carlile announced for State Fair's Grandstand shows

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is heading to the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

On Thursday, the state fair announced the nine-time Grammy Award winner will be performing for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series. Her show is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. 

Carlile's recent album "In These Silent Days" picked up three awards at this year's Grammys. 

GettyImages-1389391788.jpg
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tickets range from $79 to $199 and will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday. 

Carlile joins The Chicks and Duran Duran on this year's Grandstand concert roster. 

First published on March 16, 2023 / 7:42 AM

