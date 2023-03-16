Brandi Carlile announced for State Fair's Grandstand shows
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is heading to the Minnesota State Fair this summer.
On Thursday, the state fair announced the nine-time Grammy Award winner will be performing for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series. Her show is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
Carlile's recent album "In These Silent Days" picked up three awards at this year's Grammys.
Tickets range from $79 to $199 and will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday.
Carlile joins The Chicks and Duran Duran on this year's Grandstand concert roster.
