The Chicks taking world tour to State Fair's Grandstand this summer

New music from the unapologetic Dixie Chicks New music from the unapologetic Dixie Chicks 08:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Fair already has plenty of wide open spaces, so it's probably appropriate that The Chicks are coming to the great Minnesota get-together this summer.

The country trio will be taking their 2023 world tour to the fair's Grandstand Friday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

The Chicks have been country stars for the last quarter century, when their Grammy-winning fourth album ("Wide Open Spaces") went 13 times platinum. Their next three albums also all went platinum multiple times over.

Their hit song "Not Ready to Make Nice" was written in response to the backlash they received over speaking out against then-President George W. Bush.

Tickets will run from $77 to $197. The Chicks will be joined onstage by guests Wild Rivers.

The Chicks join Duran Duran on this year's Grandstand concert roster. The latter are set to take the stage with Chic and Bastille Thursday, Aug. 31.