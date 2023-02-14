Watch CBS News
Entertainment

The Chicks taking world tour to State Fair's Grandstand this summer

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

New music from the unapologetic Dixie Chicks
New music from the unapologetic Dixie Chicks 08:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Fair already has plenty of wide open spaces, so it's probably appropriate that The Chicks are coming to the great Minnesota get-together this summer.

The country trio will be taking their 2023 world tour to the fair's Grandstand Friday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

The Chicks have been country stars for the last quarter century, when their Grammy-winning fourth album ("Wide Open Spaces") went 13 times platinum. Their next three albums also all went platinum multiple times over.

Their hit song "Not Ready to Make Nice" was written in response to the backlash they received over speaking out against then-President George W. Bush.

Tickets will run from $77 to $197. The Chicks will be joined onstage by guests Wild Rivers.

The Chicks join Duran Duran on this year's Grandstand concert roster. The latter are set to take the stage with Chic and Bastille Thursday, Aug. 31.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.