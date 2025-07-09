Second man charged in Boom Island Park shooting fired gun because "he was angry," according to complaint

A second 23-year-old man has been charged in the Boom Island Park mass shooting that left one dead and five others hurt. One of them is paralyzed and still in critical condition.

A criminal complaint says Marquez Demar Hill Turnipseed is facing two second-degree murder charges for the drive-by shooting and three attempted murder charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Zyree Porter was arrested and charged last month. He is facing five counts of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and one count of second-degree murder for a drive-by shooting.

Stageina Whiting, 23, was killed in the shooting.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said reports of gunfire first came in at about 9:30 p.m. on June 1, with his officers and Minneapolis Park Police officers arriving to find a "very chaotic scene," involving at least 100 people.

According to the document, Hill Turnipseed admitted to investigators that he came to the park to assist fellow Low End gang members in attacking an opposing gang member.

The complaint states Hill Turnipseed was in a Challenger when someone got out and was chased and shot. Surveillance footage showed the vehicle leave before returning to Boom Island Park, according to the document.

Witnesses reported the Challenger circled the parking lot of Boom Island Park, with the passenger shooting into the crowd multiple times. Investigators later identified the shooter as Hill Turnipseed.

The complaint says Hill Turnipseed told investigators he used a .40 caliber gun and fired at "several different groups" and "emptied two clips of ammunition," because "he was angry his friend had been shot."

Investigators later located the vehicle in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota.

According to the complaint, investigators found a live .40 caliber round and a .40 caliber shell casing in the suspect's car. Ballistics testing showed the .40 caliber casing was fired from the same gun that fired the .40 caliber casings near the scene, according to court documents.

Investigators also recovered a bullet from a victim's body and determined it was consistent with the .40 caliber class, said the complaint.

Hill Turnipseed is in custody in Chicago on a warrant for another shooting that occurred in St. Paul and on probation for possessing a machine gun.