Man arrested in connection to Boom Island Park shooting, court documents say

A man has been arrested in connection to the Boom Island Park mass shooting in Minneapolis that left one person dead and six others injured, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint says Zyree Porter is facing five counts of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and one count of second-degree murder for a drive-by shooting.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said reports of gunfire first came in at about 9:30 p.m. June 1, with his officers and Minneapolis Park Police officers arriving to find a "very chaotic scene" involving at least 100 people.

A witness described hearing bullets in what sounded like nearly continuous gunfire.

According to the complaint, investigators found a live .40 caliber round and a .40 caliber shell casing in the suspect's car. Ballistics testing showed the .40 caliber casing was fired from the same gun that fired the .40 caliber casings near the scene, according to court documents.

Investigators also recovered a bullet from a victim's body and determined it was consistent with the .40 caliber class, said the complaint.

Stageina Whiting, 23, was killed in the shooting.

Five men were also shot. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries.