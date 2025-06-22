Dangerous heat and humidity continue, cold front moves in overnight

Expect more uncomfortable heat and humidity to continue on Sunday, with highs back in the mid-90s and heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees. It'll be breezy too, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Because of the dangerous heat, there is a NEXT Weather Alert in place. People are encouraged to limit time in direct sunlight and drink plenty of water.

The heat index in the Twin Cities on Sunday, June 22, 2025. WCCO

Some isolated strong storms are possible across northwestern Minnesota in the afternoon, but the Twin Cities metro will stay dry. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for parts of northwestern Minnesota until 2 p.m. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is possible.

A cold front will drop through Sunday night, bringing a few spotty showers and storms to the metro into Monday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe, with a slight risk for wind and hail.

Severe weather alerts for northwestern Minnesota on June 22, 2025. WCCO

This boundary brings in more comfortable weather with lower humidity and cooler temps, with highs in the 80s on Monday and the 70s for the rest of the week.

The front will lift back north late Tuesday, bringing more rounds of showers and storms Tuesday night through Thursday.

Southern Minnesota looks to pick up the most rain with 2 to 4 inches possible before we dry up Friday.

Another system could bring back spotty storms for Pride weekend, but details are hazy this far out.