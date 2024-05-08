Becky G to play 2024 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

ST. PAUL, Minn. — International superstar Becky G is set to take the stage at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer.

The multitalented Latin performer will play the fair's opening night on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Becky G has earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Times and others for hits like "Mamiii" and "Sin Pijama." She's been nominated for four Latin Grammys and was one of Coachella's headliners in 2023. She also sang the Academy Award-nominated song "The Fire Inside" from the movie "Flamin' Hot."

Becky G performs "The Fire Inside" at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. Previously announced Grandstand acts include Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, Ludacris and T-Pain, comedian Nate Bargatze and more.

Though concert tickets are extra, fair organizers said admission to the Great Minnesota Get-Together itself won't increase in price this year.