Ludacris and T-Pain to play at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer

By Cole Premo, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Fair will be bringing in Ludacris and T-Pain for this summer's Grandstand Concert Series. 

On Tuesday, the fair announced that the two artists will play at the Grandstand on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. 

Ludacris, a rapper and recording artist, is known for hit singles "Stand Up" and "Money Maker" as well as his role in the "Fast & Furious" movie franchise. 

T-Pain, a Grammy award-winning artist and producer, is known for hit songs "Buy U a Drank" and "Bartender."

Tickets range from $44 to $88 and will be available for purchase Friday at 10 a.m.  

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Ludacris and T-Pain perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Among the other shows also scheduled for this year's State Fair, Grammy Award-nominated Mötley Crüe is bringing its brand of '80s hair metal to the fair. The band is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Aug. 29. Tickets for that show are $77 and are already on sale.

Comedian Nate Bargatze and Kidz Bop Live have been confirmed for the Grandstand this summer.  

The fair runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 8:49 AM CDT

