Ludacris and T-Pain to play at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Fair will be bringing in Ludacris and T-Pain for this summer's Grandstand Concert Series.

On Tuesday, the fair announced that the two artists will play at the Grandstand on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Ludacris, a rapper and recording artist, is known for hit singles "Stand Up" and "Money Maker" as well as his role in the "Fast & Furious" movie franchise.

T-Pain, a Grammy award-winning artist and producer, is known for hit songs "Buy U a Drank" and "Bartender."

Tickets range from $44 to $88 and will be available for purchase Friday at 10 a.m.

Ludacris and T-Pain perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Among the other shows also scheduled for this year's State Fair, Grammy Award-nominated Mötley Crüe is bringing its brand of '80s hair metal to the fair. The band is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Aug. 29. Tickets for that show are $77 and are already on sale.

Comedian Nate Bargatze and Kidz Bop Live have been confirmed for the Grandstand this summer.

The fair runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.