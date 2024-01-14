Minnesota State Fair ticket prices won't increase this year

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Good news for Minnesota State Fair attendees: Ticket prices will not increase for the 2024 event, organizers announced Sunday.

Getting in the gates will cost $18 for those ages 13-64 and $16 for kids 5-12 and seniors 65 and up, same as last year. Children 4 and under are free.

"The Great Minnesota Get-Together is proud to be an annual tradition for so many Minnesotans, partly because a day at the fair is such an incredible value," State Fair CEO Renee Alexander said. "In 2024, we are making it a priority to hold ticket prices the same while continuing to invest extensively in exceptional programming, guest experience enhancements, the historic fairgrounds and improvements to our operation."

READ MORE: 2023 Minnesota State Fair food, animals, and guests by the numbers

The 2024 fair is scheduled for Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. Tickets are already on sale, and if you buy now, they're discounted to $15.

Fair organizers also said Sunday they've budgeted more than $10 million for maintenance projects and upgrades, including improvements to the Fine Arts Center, Kidway, Horse Barn and more. The money will also go toward infrastructure additions like more bike racks, new water fill stations, "safety and security investments" and other projects.

Total attendance for the 2023 fair was more than 1.8 million.

Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 6, 2023.