Anoka-Hennepin educators to strike Thursday if new contract deal isn't reached with district

Right now, families in Minnesota's largest school district are preparing for a possible strike.

On Thursday, hundreds of teachers at Anoka-Hennepin schools plan to walk out if they don't reach a new contract deal with the district.

"We need being a teacher in Anoka-Hennepin to be a sustainable career for the long term," John Wolhaupter, president of Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota, said.

Surrounded by hand-made picket signs and posters, Wolhaupter said he and other Anoka-Hennepin teachers are ready for a strike but hope it doesn't come to that.

"We've seen the district's financial picture improve over the last several months. And we think we can get to a place where it's financially workable for both the district and for our members," Wolhaupter said.

Wolhaupter said they've been negotiating with the district since last summer, with salary increases and better health benefits the main sticking points. Anoka-Hennepin has nearly 40,000 students and more than 3,000 teachers.

"We aren't looking for a giant windfall. We are looking for the opportunity to continue to stay relative and competitive with other districts around us. So that we can attract and retain the best teachers for the students here in Anoka-Hennepin," Wolhaupter said.

In a statement, the school district acknowledged that it met with educators for eight hours on Friday and was not able to reach an agreement.

The statement added that they couldn't legally share details of the negotiations. The two sides will meet again on Tuesday morning. If no deal is reached, teachers could strike on Thursday.

"I'll have to take a bunch of time off work or my wife will. It makes things complicated, for sure," Clayton Ebbeling said.

Ebeling currently has two boys in Anoka-Hennepin Schools, and they take advantage of after-school programs that would likely be suspended if there's a strike.

"I think the teachers get what they need and what they deserve, because there really isn't any other option," Ebbeling said.

In the event of an Anoka-Hennepin strike, school would be closed and after-school sports and activities would be suspended.

The two sides are set to resume negotiations at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.