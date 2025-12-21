Anoka-Hennepin educators vote to authorize strike, union says

Educators in Minnesota's largest school district have voted to authorize a strike, though the union representing them said they still hope to avoid one.

Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota said 98.5% of its members voted to approve a strike "if necessary."

"Educators do not want to strike. They want to remain in their classrooms serving students and families," the union said. "This vote is about ensuring the district takes seriously the need to reach a fair contract that supports educators, stabilizes schools and puts students first."

Union leaders previously said talks with the district have stalled. Educators' main sticking points are "unaffordable health insurance costs and non-competitive pay," the union said.

After the strike vote, Anoka-Hennepin School said the school board "remains committed to finding solutions for an employment agreement for teachers through the negotiation process."

"Since the parties are in mediation, the only way that can happen is for the Bureau of Mediation Services to arrange this meeting," the district said. "The School District will be prepared if and when that meeting is scheduled."

The school board is holding a special meeting on Monday to make plans in the event of a strike.

The union has not yet filed an intent to strike. If they do so, the strike could not begin until early January.

Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota represents more than 3,000 educators across 55 schools. The district serves about 38,000 students.