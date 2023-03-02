Watch CBS News
52-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul celebration of life shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in St. Paul that injured five last weekend.

The shooting took place Saturday in the parking lot of Kings Crossing by Episcopal Homes after a celebration of life held in the building's community room.

Two men died in the shooting and another three people were injured.

According to the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce, one of the victims was Larry Jiles Jr., also known as "Chef Hot Hands." 

Troy Kennedy, 37, was the other victim who died.

Their deaths were the fourth and fifth homicides in St. Paul this year.

Police say the suspect is in custody at Ramsey County Jail awaiting formal charges.

WCCO does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

