Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigating shooting in St. Paul; 2 dead

By WCCO Staff, Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

Police investigation on University Avenue in St. Paul
Police investigation on University Avenue in St. Paul 00:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot Saturday evening in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says multiple people were shot on the 500 block of North Dale Street near University Avenue.

Police marked evidence in the parking lot of senior living apartments in the area. 

A woman who lives there tells WCCO she overheard arguing in the community room where a group was gathering.

screen-shot-2023-02-25-at-5-58-22-pm.png
Police on the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of North Dale Street in St. Paul CBS

This comes a day after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting at a rec center in St. Paul.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted about the incidents saying, "The gun violence in St. Paul this weekend is unacceptable. I'm committed to increasing public safety funding, getting illegal guns off the streets, and addressing gang activity to curb the cycle of violence."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.