Police investigating shooting in St. Paul; 2 dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot Saturday evening in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says multiple people were shot on the 500 block of North Dale Street near University Avenue.

Police marked evidence in the parking lot of senior living apartments in the area.

A woman who lives there tells WCCO she overheard arguing in the community room where a group was gathering.

Police on the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of North Dale Street in St. Paul

This comes a day after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting at a rec center in St. Paul.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted about the incidents saying, "The gun violence in St. Paul this weekend is unacceptable. I'm committed to increasing public safety funding, getting illegal guns off the streets, and addressing gang activity to curb the cycle of violence."

