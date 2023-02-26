Larry "Chef Hot Hands" Jiles Jr. among men killed in St. Paul shooting

CENTERVILLE, Minn. – As St. Paul police continue their investigation into a deadly shooting at a celebration of life Saturday, the community is mourning the loss of a prominent member.

Larry Jiles Jr., known to many as "Chef Hot Hands," was one of two people killed in the shooting. Three others were hurt.

"I don't know if anybody's got anything bad to say about him," said Lino Lakes resident Paul Behr.

By lunch time Sunday, nearly everyone in the small town of Centerville had heard the news.

"Nice guy, very outgoing, cordial. He's always willing to help anybody," Behr said.

According to Chef Hot Hands' website, Jiles was born in St. Paul and raised in Hugo. He opened his restaurant in Centerville, offering family meals and catering. Mayor D. Love said he was a husband and father.

"Larry came to us at the city council I would say about three to four years or so ago, and when he first approached the council he was this guy that was just full of energy that wanted to buy land and open a restaurant. He was this enterprising, young man that really had big dreams," Love said.

The mayor fondly recalls judging a community chili contest with Jiles this past fall.

Larry Jiles Jr.

"He's looking at it, he's talking about the colors and the vegetables, and the things that made him an artist," Love said. "It was really noticeable to me as a lay person who just likes food, a guy who really was deep into that side of the business."

A spokesperson for the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce released this statement about Jiles' passing:

The Quad Area Chamber is heartbroken at the passing of Larry Jiles, Jr. Fondly known as Chef Hot Hands, Larry was a dreamer with infectious energy. He was determined to build his business and a better life while cooking delicious food. He was enthusiastic about being involved in his community and his food brought people together in beautiful ways. We will miss his warm smile and his passion for serving people.



"Every time we had events he was involved in it, he came out, he cooked food, he sold food," Love said. "And just to lose that as a part of our community will be really a miss and a loss for us."

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests.