Tornadoes spotted as severe storms move through Minnesota
Multiple thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been moving across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Becker, Mahnomen, Waseca, Polk, Traill and Norman counties that have since expired.
Tornado watches were issued for Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Wadena and Wilkin counties until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.
