Tornadoes spotted as severe storms move through Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Multiple thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been moving across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Becker, Mahnomen, Waseca, Polk, Traill and Norman counties that have since expired.

Tornado watches were issued for Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Wadena and Wilkin counties until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Tornado west of Beltrami

062423-tornado-west-of-beltrami-mn-credit-amanda-elms-jpeg.jpg
Tornado west of Beltrami Amanda Elms
Tornado northwest of Borup, Minnesota

062423-tornado-nw-of-borup-mn-credit-amanda-elms.jpg
Tornado northwest of Borup, Minnesota Amanda Elms
Tornado near Beltrami

062423-tornado-near-beltrami-polk-county-credit-amanda-elms.jpg
Tornado near Beltrami Amanda Elms
WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

