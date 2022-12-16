NEXT Weather Alert: Road conditions slick Friday, power outages linger

NEXT Weather Alert: Road conditions slick Friday, power outages lingerget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO's NEXT Weather Alert continues into Friday, with the snow trailing off and icy conditions expected to impact both the morning and evening commute.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were over 180 crashes and spinouts between Thursday evening and Friday morning. There were also seven jackknifed semis.
Many weather advisories expired across the state Thursday night, but much of western, southern Minnesota and extreme northeastern Minnesota still have a winter weather advisories.
Light snow will keep on falling throughout Friday.
The fine, light snow continued to circulate around the low pressure center into the overnight, and flakes are still expected to fly during the Friday morning and evening commutes. By Friday evening, the metro could see another 1-2 inches of accumulation, which will stick more to the yards than the roadways.
The biggest worry Friday will be road conditions due to dipping temperatures. Friday's high will be 30 degrees, and it will stay steady throughout the day, so all that wet sloppiness will turn to ice.
We'll catch a break from precipitation for the next several days starting Saturday, save for some light flakes that may fall late Monday evening into Tuesday.
With below-freezing temperatures turning slush to ice, road conditions are slick, so stay careful out there.
On Friday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 72 crashes, 116 spinouts and seven jackknifed semis statewide between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Power outages continue Friday
Heavy snow downed at least 100 power lines up north and crews are working to get the lights back Friday morning.
But Minnesota Power says -- with the tough travel -- that could take another day or two. Around 9,500 customers went to bed without heat last night.
One of the hardest-hit spots is the Nisswa area. The Grand View Lodge says half of the resort is without power, and their main lodge was running on a generator last night.
We're still seeing outages here in the metro, too, affecting a few hundred Xcel Energy customers.
Western Wisconsin doesn't look much better this morning where thousands are affected.
There are many school closings and delays Friday morning following this week's snow.