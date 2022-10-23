NEXT Weather Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday evening

NEXT Weather Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday eveningget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's going to be warm and windy during the day, but there is a Next Weather Alert out due to potential severe storms in the evening hours.
The Twin Cities will hit the 70s before noon, and the high will be 77. Wind will be a factor.
After 6 p.m., storms will develop in southwestern Minnesota, where the risk for severe weather is highest. Most of the state is under a marginal risk.
Damaging wind and small hail are the main threats. There is also a low risk of tornadoes in western Minnesota.
Those storms should arrive in the Twin Cities later in the evening.
Strong wind gusts will continue on Monday. The week will also start out warm, but temperatures will drop throughout the day. More showers are possible in southeastern Minnesota.
We'll be back down to the 50s on Tuesday, where temperatures will stay the rest of the week.