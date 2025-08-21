2025 Minnesota State Fair's new food items ranked, from best to ... meh
With almost three dozen new foods to try at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair — not to mention the classics and personal favorites — it can be difficult to plan the menu for your visit.
WCCO is here to help. Our digital team members are sampling the new offerings throughout the fair, offering ratings and reviews so you know what's a must-try and what's skippable. Each item will get a rating from 4 (worth the wait in line) to 1 (stick with a Pronto Pup).
If you need to catch up on the last couple of years, check out our 2023 and 2024 ratings, too.
4: Best of the best, and would be worth coming back to the fair to get in the years to come. Elbow your way to the front of the line!
- TBD
3: Solid and/or intriguing work, and well worth giving a shot. You might find your personal new favorites among these.
2: Recommended, but with reservations. Take the plunge if it's really high on your list, otherwise maybe look elsewhere.
1: Maybe just stick to the standard cheese curds and mini donuts instead, this is a misuse of your caloric intake at the fair.
Bon appétit!
Somali Street Fries
Where to get: Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa (in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall)
What they promised: "A blend of Somali Beef Suqaar – spiced beef, vegetables, cheese and herbs – piled atop a bed of french fries. Topped with white garlic sauce and green jalapeño hot sauce. (Aug. 21-26 only)"
What we got: Probably the most generous helping you'll find at the fair for $15. The meat is perfectly spiced and the sauces meld well. The fries are fat and crisp, but the dish honestly might be better served with a more modest accoutrement. It's a lot of food and it's good, so there's not much to complain about here.
Rating: 3.
Fawaffle
Where to get: Baba's (the northwest corner of Randall Avenue and Underwood Street).
What they promised: Falafel – a traditional Middle Eastern fritter of chickpeas and herbs – pressed in a waffle iron, topped with tahini butter, and served with cherry tomatoes, traditional hummus, green shatta, mint and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds. (Vegetarian)
What we got: This is a great option if you're looking for food at the fair that is both filling yet won't weigh you down. The chickpea waffle is light and crispy, and the tomatoes offer a brightness to counteract the slight kick of the green shatta. The flavors in this dish all blend together well, and you come away feeling refreshed.
Rating: 3.
Timber Twists
Where to get: Giggles' Campfire Grill (Southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods)
What they promised: "A savory mixture of Italian sausage, mozzarella, cream cheese and barbecue rub piped into three large manicotti shells, then wrapped in bacon. Cooked in a wood-fired smoker for an infusion of smokey flavor. Served with a side of Giggles' signature barbecue sauce."
What we got: The flavors fit fine, but the real highlight here is the textures. The crispy bacon nicely contrasts with the softer sausage and manicotti shell. The mozzarella and cream cheese get lost in the mix, but the barbecue sauce provides the perfect level of kick. A sizable portion, so plan to share.
Rating: 3.
Pomegranate Slushy
Where to get: Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa (in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall)
What they promised: "Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa serves slushies in two flavors (Vimto and watermelon). (Aug. 21-26 only)"
What we got: Excellently drinkable in both flavor and consistency. It's not too sweet, and it's cold enough to quell your sweat on a warm fair day.
Rating: 3.
Beef Mini Sambusas
Where to get: Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa (in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall)
What they promised: "Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa serves cones of mini sambusas & full-size sambusas (beef or lentil) with choice of sauce. (Aug. 21-26 only)"
What we got: Much blander than the Somali Street Fries, though the dipping sauce ups the flavor and heat level. Another impressively sized offering.
Rating: 2.
Uncrustaburger
Where to get: Coasters (Southeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Liggett St.)
What they promised: "A 4 oz. hamburger patty with cheese, pickles and special sauce, sandwiched between two deep-fried peanut butter & grape jelly Uncrustables."
What we got: One of the buzzier items pre-fair (at least among WCCO's digital team), so it's relatively disappointing that it's just… fine? Not garishly bad nor surprisingly pleasing. The deep-fried Uncrustables that serve as buns would be a delicious standalone item — they're expertly crisped and explosively flavorful. But the burger and toppings are an unremarkable addition. The "special sauce" doesn't even register underneath everything else.
Rating: 2.
Croffle Cloud
Where to get: Spinning Wylde (north of Wright Ave. between Cooper and Cosgrove streets)
What they promised: "Croissant pressed in a waffle iron and topped with fresh whipped sweet cream, a drizzle of fruit puree and a cloud of cotton candy. Choice of three flavors: Banana Caramel – caramel drizzle with banana taffy cotton candy; Yuzu Meringue – yuzu puree with lemon meringue cotton candy; or Coconut Cream – coconut drizzle with coconut cotton candy." (Vegetarian)
What we got: There's a crisp lemon flavor that blends well in the cotton candy. It's not too sweet, and the sprinkles add a nice crunchy texture. The croissant that the cotton candy sits on, however, is nothing special. On a practicality level the construction of the croffle cloud makes it difficult to eat, and you come away sticky. The yuzu puree has potential but it gets lost because it's smushed between the croissant and cotton candy.
Rating: 2.
Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut
Where to get: The northwest corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street
What they promised: "Hand-cut yeast-raised donut frosted with homemade jalapeño cream cheese. Topped with crumbled bacon, pickled jalapeños and drizzled with hot honey."
What we got: The texture of the donut is very thick, which doesn't allow the other flavors of the jalapeño or the hot honey to really come through. The cream cheese is flat and doesn't have kick, and it seems to clash with the pickled jalapeños. This dish had potential but unfortunately is weighed down by the yeast-raised donut.
Rating: 1.
Dill Pickle Iced Tea
Where to get: Loon Lake Iced Tea (west side of Underwood St. between Wright and Dan Patch avenues)
What they promised: "Brewed black tea infused with dill pickle flavor and served with a dill pickle spear. Garnished with a rim of chamoy, Tajín, salt and dill." (Vegan, Gluten Free)
What we got: The tea itself is a little weak and watery, and the dill pickle doesn't add enough flavor to the beverage. If you want any tang, you'll have to rely on the Tajín on the rim. It's a strange combination of strong Tajín and flavorless tea that is disappointing, especially if you're a pickle-lover.
Rating: 1.