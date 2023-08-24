2023 Minnesota State Fair's new food items ranked, from best to ... meh

2023 Minnesota State Fair's new food items ranked, from best to ... mehget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 Minnesota State Fair is here, and with plenty of new additions to this year's dining, you'll want to get a game plan in order.
Nearly three dozen new items will be on offer, along with a handful of brand-new vendors. With items across the spectrum from sweet to savory and including ingredients like lutefisk, pickles and hamloaf, there's something for everyone.
That's where WCCO's got you covered. We've sent out our digital team members to hit every corner of the fair in an effort to try as many of the new fair foods as we possibly can.
What follows are our findings, from the best the fair's eager vendors have to offer to ... well, the ones we think you can probably safely skip this time around.
We rank all of the foods on the following scale:
- 4: Best of the best, and would be worth coming back to the fair to get in the years to come
- 3: Solid and/or intriguing work, and well worth giving a shot
- 2: Recommended with reservations; take the plunge only if it's really high on your list
- 1: Maybe just stick to the standard cheese curds and mini donuts instead
Bon appetit!
Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich
Where to get: Hamline Church Dining Hall (north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets).
What they promised: "Hamline Church Dining Hall hamloaf, tangy glaze, caramelized onions and cheese in a sandwich made with fried egg-in-a-hole toast."
What we got: Rare is the fair food that works outside of its highly specific setting, but if this sandwich were served somewhere year-round, it'd be tempting to make it a weekly tradition. The onions are the highlight, but each ingredient of the generous sandwich melds perfectly.
Rating: 4.
Amish doughnuts
Where to get: Peachey's Baking Company (north side of Randall Ave. at Cosgrove St., outside the Progress Center).
What they promised: "Peachey's Baking Company serves Amish doughnuts made on-site using old Amish recipes, topped with vanilla glaze and served warm; Peanut Butter Cream Doughnut, an over-sized Amish doughnut topped with house-made vanilla custard, peanut butter crumbles, and whipped cream; and Southern Sweet Tea, a fresh-brewed tea sweetened with cane sugar."
What we got: A classic doughnut that is so simple but executed so well — this was such a pleasant surprise! Soft, pillowy dough and a thin layer of glaze that just melts in the mouth. You try one bite and suddenly the whole thing is gone. This is from a new vendor, too, so swing by. You won't regret it!
Rating: 4.
Kind of a Big Dill Pickle Lemonade
Where to get: Nordic Waffles (at West End Market, south section).
What they promised: "Lemonade mixed with tangy dill pickling spices, craft brewed by Urban Growler and garnished with a crunchy slice of pickle (non-alcoholic)."
What we got: This pickle lemonade is refreshing and delicious. If you don't like pickles, it's obviously not for you, but the lemonade flavor isn't sickly sweet and the pickle is a nice addition without being overwhelming. Great for a hot day at the fair.
Rating: 4.
MinneCookieDough Pie
Where to get: MinneApple Pie (south side of Judson Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets).
What they promised: "Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough in a flaky pie crust dusted with powdered sugar. Served with choice of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream."
What we got: This is a must try. Warm, gooey, chocolate chip cookie dough with a deep fried powdered sugar crust. For best taste practices, take a bite into the golden-crusted goodness. Then, scoop your plentiful vanilla ice cream into the middle of the pie. Before you know it, the pie will be gone. You won't be disappointed!
Rating: 4.
Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney
Where to get: MomoDosa (at the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall).
What they promised: "Blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper. Served with tomato chutney. (Available Aug. 24-29 only.)"
What we got: The chicken is absolutely wonderful; it's flavorful with a nice kick. The tomato chutney also adds some much-needed sweetness, along with some additional spice.
Rating: 3.
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Where to get: Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop (north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets).
What they promised: "Two deep-fried locally grown green tomato slices in a crust of Whole Grain Milling Co. High Lysine Cornmeal, with mustard mayonnaise made with Lost Capital Economics Coarse Spicy Ale Mustard, and local lettuce on a toasted brioche bun from The Good Bread Company. BLT is served with bacon from Pastures a Plenty & Hidden Stream Farm. Vegetarian option is served with locally produced charred sweet corn relish."
What we got: The locally sourced tomatoes and bacon provide an ideal crunch for this very filling offering. The burst of freshness when you get past the fried exterior is fantastic.
Rating: 3.
Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping
Where to get: Holy Land (at the International Bazaar, southeast corner).
What they promised: Holy Land hummus blended with fresh basil and topped with a mix of crushed walnuts, crushed red chili pepper, garlic and olive oil. Served with homemade garlic parmesan chips. (Hummus is vegan and gluten-free; chips are vegetarian-friendly with gluten-free option available)."
What we got: The flavor profile is reminiscent of a spicy pesto. It's a huge order, served cold with a bunch of pita chips on the side. Hummus fan? I think you will enjoy.
Rating: 3.
Al Taco Baba
Where to get: Baba's (east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands).
What they promised: "Traditional hummus, harissa barbacoa, corn, queso fresco, chili dust, shatta (hot sauce), crema, cilantro and pita puffs."
What we got: This tender beef "taco" is served over a bed of hummus. It comes with a corn, cilantro, and cheese garnish. Grab a warm roll and slide your way to every ingredient. They are very tasty.
Rating: 3.
Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast
Where to get: Blue Moon Dine-In Theater (Northeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Chambers St.).
What they promised: "Ice cream made with European-style butter served on brown sugar cinnamon toast, drizzled with butter syrup and sprinkled with sea salt flakes."
What we got: If you like cinnamon desserts, this one is for you. The owner says it is a Scandinavian-style dish. Perfect for a hot day, enjoy your ice cream on the bed of crunchy cinnamon toast.
Rating: 3.
Galabao
Where to get: Union Hmong Kitchen (at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner).
What they promised: "Traditional Hmong-style steamed bun stuffed with ground pork, egg and spices – a recipe from Chef Yia Vang's mom. Served with choice of Krunchy Chili Oil, Kua Txob Hot Pepper Sauce or Lemongrass Scallion Dressing."
What we got: The warm, freshly baked dough is high quality. It's easy to tell they were made with care. Make sure to use the zesty green sauce on the side, it adds a new dimension of flavor. If this one is on the your list of foods to try, give it a shot.
Rating: 3.
Italian Duo Dunkers
Where to get: Sarah's Tipsy Pies (in the Food Building, northwest wall).
What they promised: "Two Italian-themed hand pies with seasoned parmesan crusts: one with sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a 7 Vines Winery red wine-infused pizza sauce; and one with chicken, mushrooms and spinach in a creamy garlic alfredo sauce. Served with garlic butter dipping sauce."
What we got: These soft tasty dunkers can be described as a mini calzone. The puff pastry-style crust is crunchy and coated with Italian seasoning. The pepperoni inside is salty, tasty and plentiful. Just how it should be. If you are a pizza person, give these a shot!
Rating: 3.
Paletas in Two Flavors – Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut
Where to get: Hamline Church Dining Hall (north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets).
What they promised: "Mexican frozen treats on-a-stick in two flavors made locally by La Michoacana Rose: Dill Pickle Lemonade Paleta is lemon-flavored, water-based and includes dill pickle slices (vegan); Mini Donut Paleta is vanilla ice cream with mini donut bits and a whole cinnamon mini donut inside (vegetarian)."
What we got: The lemon paleta is perfectly sweet and refreshing, but when you catch a bite of the pickle slices inside, it's slightly jarring. Not as incompatible as it sounds, but not a harmonious flavor either. As for the Mini Donut paleta, it's not likely to satisfy your sweet tooth, with the paleta itself being pretty bland and the donut a little dry.
Rating: 3 (Dill Pickle Lemonade); 2 (Mini Donut).
Lemonade Sorbet
Where to get: Quench'd: Lemonade/Bottled Water (south side of Dan Patch Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets).
What they promised: "Lemon sorbet made with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, lemon zest and mint garnish, served in a frozen half-lemon shell (vegan; gluten free) ."
What we got: It'll hit the spot on one of those boiling hot afternoons at the fair, but it's nothing special. Tart and extremely lemony, and if you're wondering if you'll have to eat it all out of half a lemon, don't fret, the lemon half comes in a little cup.
Rating: 2.
Hot Honey Cheese Sticks
Where to get: The Blue Barn (West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center).
What they promised: "Fried Halloumi cheese topped with hot honey and honeycomb crunch (vegetarian)."
What we got: The honey is a bit overwhelming in both its sweetness and spiciness. The Honeycomb cereal gives this a much-needed crunch, but the texture and flavor of the cheese leaves a lot to be desired.
Rating: 2.
Cheesecake Curds
Where to get: LuLu's Public House (West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater) .
What they promised: "Eli's Cheesecake pieces covered in funnel cake batter, fried and dusted with powdered sugar and salt. Served with strawberry dipping sauce."
What we got: More curd than cheesecake, but what filling is there is delightful, if not quite sweet enough to offset the overly tart dipping sauce.
Rating: 2.
Loaded Lobster Fries
Where to get: Cafe Caribe (south side of Carnes Ave. between Chambers & Clough streets).
What they promised: "Lobster in garlic and herb butter, served on a bed of french fries sprinkled with OLD BAY® Seasoning, topped with bacon, drizzled with homemade chipotle mayonnaise, and garnished with green onion and a lemon wedge."
What we got: The Lobster Fries from Cafe Caribe fell a little flat; not bold enough with the flavor. It's filling and not too greasy, so a good option if you're looking to balance out your other deep fried state fair staples.
Rating: 2.
Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun
Where to get: Shanghai Henri's (at the International Bazaar, north wall).
What they promised: "Steamed lotus bun filled with a blend of cabbage, carrots, cilantro and yum yum sauce, plus Olsen Fish Company lutefisk brined in salt water for 12 hours, covered in sweet hoisin sauce, then baked and topped with sesame seeds."
What we got: The lutefisk in the steam buns is a little too sweet, and not as crispy as promised. That combined with the tangy carrots and crisp cabbage made for an odd pairing.
Rating: 2.
Walleye Fritter Pops
Where to get: Giggles' Campfire Grill (southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods).
What they promised: "Smoked walleye mixed with a blend of cheeses, dill pickle relish, fresh garlic and spices, rolled in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried. Served on-a-stick with a side of comeback sauce and a lemon slice."
What we got: These fritter pops came out hot and crunchy. However, they do not carry a distinct flavor profile. The pops will not stand out for you unless you are a walleye enthusiast. In that sense they are unique, but the taste resembles many other deep-fried fair foods.
Rating: 2.
Where you can find new foods at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair
Below you'll find a guide for all the new vendors and where you can find them at the state fair this year.
Vendor names and locations
1. Al Taco Baba: Located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands
2. Ba-Sants in Two Varieties: At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets
3. Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog: At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section
4. Holy Land's Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping: At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner
5. Bee Sting Sundae: At Bridgeman's Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street
6. Birthday Cake Mini Donuts: At Mini Donuts & Cheese Curds, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues
7. Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel: At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall and Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park
8. Cheesecake Curds: At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater
9. Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney: At Midtown Global Market's MomoDosa*, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 24-29 only)
10. Cloud Coolers in Three Flavors: At Spinning Wylde, located north of Wright Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park (new location)
11. Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun: At Shanghai Henri's, located at the International Bazaar, north wall
12. Crunchy Balboa: At The Herbivorous Butcher, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall
13. Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco: At Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets, outside the Sheep & Poultry Barn
14. Donut Delights: At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street
15. Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli: At Oodles of Noodles, located in the Food Building, east wall
16. Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in Two Varieties – BLT and Vegetarian: At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets
17. Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit: At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater
18. Galabao: At Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner
19. Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich: At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets
20. Hot Honey Cheese Sticks: At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center
21. Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast: At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street
22. Italian Duo Dunkers: At Sara's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall
23. Jam'nades in Two Varieties – Blueberry Mint and Strawberry Jalapeño: At Jammy Sammies by BRIM, located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center
24. "Kind of a Big Dill" Pickle Lemonade: At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section
25. Lemonade Sorbet: At Quench'd: Lemonade/Bottled Water, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets
26. Loaded Lobster Fries: At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Clough streets
27. Maui-Sota Sticky Ribs: At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets
28. Miami Mango Pickles: At Soul Bowl, located in the Food Building, east wall
29. MinneCookieDough Pie: At Minneapple Pie, located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets
30. Paletas in Two Flavors – Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut: At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets
31. Pickle Fries: At Mike's Hamburgers, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street
32. Smoked Beef Arepa: At Midtown Global Market's Arepa Bar, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 30-Sept. 4 only)
33. Sota-cuterie Board: At Sabino's Pizza Pies, located in the Warner Coliseum, north side
34. Walleye Fritter Pops: At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods
New food vendors
35. Afro Deli:
Serving:
- Sambusas in three varieties - beef, chicken or veggie, with "Basbaas," a spicy Somali dipping sauce made with fresh chili peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and lemon juice
- Sweet Plantains, pieces of ripe plantains fried until golden brown
- Somali Tea, a fragrant, spiced infusion of tea leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg, served hot or iced and fresh mango juice
Location:
- In the Food Building, east wall
36. Bandstand Concessions:
Serving:
- The Bandstand Burger
- Brucy Lucy bratwurst
- Chicken Press sandwich
- Lil Smoky Hot Dog
- Pretzel Nugs
- Facepunch Pretzels
- Deep-Fried Baked Potato
- Nachos, popcorn, peanuts, assorted candy
- Variety of beer, wine, soda, Red Bull drinks, lemonade and bottled water
Location:
- In the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required)
37. Churros & Aguas Fresca:
Serving:
- Bags of churros with caramel or fudge sauce
- Churros filled with strawberry, Nutella® or Bavarian cream
- Churro sundaes with vanilla bean or cinnamon ice cream
- Aguas frescas in watermelon, mango, pineapple and strawberry lime flavors
Location:
- On the northeast corner of Lee Avenue and Underwood Street
38. MomoDosa:
Serving:
- Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney (blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper and served with tomato chutney)
- Masala Dosa (South Indian crepe of rice and lentil batter, ghee, and served with tomato chutney and coconut chutney)
- Veggie Pakora (shredded cabbage and onions dipped in chickpea batter, fried and served with mint and cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney, vegan and gluten-free)
- Mango Lassi (smoothie made with mangoes, yoghurt, powdered cardamom and cloves)
Location:
- In the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Aug. 24-29 only)
39. Peachey's Baking Company:
Serving:
- Amish doughnuts made on-site using traditional Amish recipes, topped with vanilla glaze and served warm
- Peanut Butter Cream Doughnut, an over-sized Amish doughnut topped with house-made vanilla custard, peanut butter crumbles and whipped cream
- Southern Sweet Tea
Location:
- On the north side of Randall Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, in front of the Progress Center
40. Tasti Whip:
Serving:
- Dole Soft Serve in pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon flavors
- Dole Floats with pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon-flavored Dole Whip in pineapple juice
- Dole pineapple juice
- Bottled water
Location:
- On the northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street
41. Wow Fudge:
Serving:
- 70 varieties of gourmet, handcrafted, old-fashioned copper kettle fudge, including new custom Minnesota State Fair flavors – Strawberry Rhubarb, Blueberry Cheesecake and St. Paul Pickle
Location:
- In the Creative Activities Annex, south wall