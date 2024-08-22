Notable new foods at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair ranked

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The 2024 Minnesota State Fair is here, and with it, all the fried food, sugary sweets and delectable drinks for which your heart and taste buds yearn.

With nearly three dozen new offerings and six new vendors, there will be plenty for fairgoers to sample. And the WCCO team is here to help you winnow your must-try list down to a manageable load.

Our digital team members are hitting the fair to sample some of the notable new offerings, and we're ranking them on a scale of 4 (must-try) to 1 (most disappointing).

4: Best of the best, and would be worth coming back to the fair to get in the years to come. Elbow your way to the front of the line!

3: Solid and/or intriguing work, and well worth giving a shot. You might find your personal new favorites among these.

2: Recommended, but with reservations. Take the plunge if it's really high on your list, otherwise maybe look elsewhere.

1: Maybe just stick to the standard cheese curds and mini donuts instead, this is a misuse of your caloric intake at the fair.

Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing

Where to get: LuLu's Public House (at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater)

What they promised: "Ranch dressing filling made with ranch seasoning, buttermilk and cream cheese in a panko shell, deep-fried and dusted with ranch powder. Served with a side of hot honey sauce crafted with Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce. (Vegetarian)."

What we got: The overpoweringly tangy ranch explodes out of the underwhelming breading on first bite. The hot honey sauce is excellent, but the foodstuff itself doesn't impress on its own. — Anthony Bettin

Rating: 2

Grilled Purple Sticky Rice

Where to get: Union Hmong Kitchen (at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner)

What they promised: "Purple sticky rice grilled over an open flame until crunchy, then topped with choice of shredded Hmong beef jerky or pickled mushrooms. Garnished with fresh herbs and finished with Union Hmong Kitchen's Krunchy Chili Aioli. (Gluten-Free, Vegetarian option)."

What we got: This generously portioned offering-on-a-stick is one of the spicier items you'll find on the fairgrounds, thanks to the chili aioli with which it's topped. The rice is slightly dry and it's much too crumbly to actually eat on the stick, but the savory flavor is perfect. We tried the version topped with Hmong beef jerky and it's a perfect complement. — Anthony Bettin

Rating: 3

Patata Frita Focacciawich

Where to get: West End Creamery (at West End Market, northwest section)

What they promised: "'Patata Frita' kettle chip-flavored ice cream created by Minnesota Dairy Lab, sandwiched between focaccia bread from Wrecktangle Pizza. Topped with a blend of honey butter, kettle chips and herbs."

What we got: Chip-flavored ice cream with chips on top is...a lot of chip. You almost wish the ice cream was plain vanilla, just to add some sweetness to the mix. The focaccia is fantastic and spongy, though. — Anthony Bettin

Rating: 2

Afro Poppers from Afro Deli WCCO

Afro Poppers

Where to get: Afro Deli (at the Food Building, on the east wall)

What they promised: "Bite-size pastries infused with an African blend of spices — ground vanilla, cardamom, ginger, cloves and nutmeg — deep-fried and coated with choice of coconut flakes, sugar or served plain. Topped with choice of drizzle — mango chutney, caramel or chocolate."



What we got: The mango chutney version, topped with coconut flakes, is nothing short of ambrosial. Sweet and crunchy, but also packing pure doughy satisfaction. This marks the second straight year Afro Deli has delivered a new offering that's well worth the line. Their sambusas' 2023 debut was equally impressive. — Stephen Swanson

Rating: 4

Buffalo Cheese Curd & Chicken Tacos from Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos WCCO

Buffalo Cheese Curd & Chicken Tacos

Where to get: Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos (north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett & Cough streets, outside the Sheep & Poultry Barn)

What they promised: "Fried buffalo-flavored cheese curds and chicken topped with blue cheese slaw, drizzled with buffalo sauce, and served in a fried flour shell."

What we got: The crispy shell is the real winner here, with the blue cheese slaw crowning a very satisfying addition to Richie's rosters. While I wish there was another curd or two dropped in for the semi-steep price, this will certainly be a repeat eat. — Stephen Swanson

Rating: 3

Fried Bee-Nana Pie from Sabino's Pizza Pies WCCO

Fried Bee-Nana Pie

Where to get: Sabino's Pizza Pies (at the Warner Coliseum, north side)



What they promised: "Handmade pie filled with Minnesota honey, fresh banana and Biscoff® cookie butter; battered and deep-fried."

What we got: Tears are falling on my keyboard as I type. I'm already wistful for this glorious treat. Upon first bite, I prepared my taste buds for unpleasant amounts of honey and cookie butter. I was wrong, folks. So, so, wrong. The locally grown honey-cookie butter synergy is intoxication in the very best sense. Indulge! — Stephen Swanson

Rating: 4

Piggy Pals on a Stick from Sausage Sister & Me WCCO

3 Piggy Pals on a Stick

Where to get: Sausage Sister & Me (in the Food Building, east wall)

What they promised: "Three smoked sausage slices wrapped in bacon, filled with a cream cheese mix, and drizzled with barbecue sauce. Topped with a jalapeño slice and served on-a-stick."

What we got: These porky little bites fit the bill enjoyment-wise. However, the $13 bill you'll pay is exorbitant since you'll scarf these baddies down within 25 seconds. Putting price and size aside, can't deny their scrumdiddlyumptiousness. — Stephen Swanson

Rating: 2

Check back throughout the fair for more ratings.