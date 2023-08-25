Your complete guide to Day 2 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 2 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Friday, Aug. 25 is Day 2 at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair!
It's Governor's Fire Prevention Day, so catch fire safety and life-saving activities throughout the fairgrounds. Learn life-saving measures and see the impressive work firefighters do for their communities.
Additionally, Gov. Tim Walz, the Commissioner of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal, Chaplain will speak in Dan Patch Park.
Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Thursday, Aug. 25.
Music At The Fair
The 2023 series of Grandstand concerts continues Friday with the country legends The Chicks, with special guest Wild Rivers. Tickets are $77 and up for the 7 p.m. show.