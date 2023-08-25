Watch CBS News

Your complete guide to Day 2 at the Minnesota State Fair

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

Friday, Aug. 25 is Day 2 at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair!

It's Governor's Fire Prevention Day, so catch fire safety and life-saving activities throughout the fairgrounds. Learn life-saving measures and see the impressive work firefighters do for their communities.

Additionally, Gov. Tim Walz, the Commissioner of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal, Chaplain will speak in Dan Patch Park.

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Thursday, Aug. 25.

Music At The Fair

The 2023 series of Grandstand concerts continues Friday with the country legends The Chicks, with special guest Wild Rivers. Tickets are $77 and up for the 7 p.m. show.

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.