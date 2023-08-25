Lake Chipotle, Mount Target, and other local icons take center stage at state fair crop art show

A look at the crop art at the state fair this year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a more than half-century long tradition at the Minnesota State Fair.

The crop art competition has been going on since 1965.

Long lines clear out the door, filled with fairgoers sweating it out, for something truly unique, and very Minnesota.

"Every year I look and admire the talent that goes into it," said Lizzie Lane from Mankato. "It's amazing."

Crop art, seed art, or whatever you call it, is on display inside the agriculture building, and it finds its inspiration in many forms - from art classics with fair flare, to local, legendary inspirations.

So local, in fact, that Uptown's famous Lake Chipotle was even captured in crop form. An honorable mention also went out to the Mount Target crop art.

Local music inspiration finds its home here, same with pop culture and corn puns.

"We got Peewee Herman - excellent let me look at that, like, that is art, that is the definition of art," said Mary Clare Jensen from Minneapolis.

"I love the Prince down there at the end, the Mona Lisa, Spongebob, there's too many to choose," said Margret Sittig from Minneapolis.

No matter your favorite, it's something you may just have to see to believe.

"If you've never seen it you're missing an opportunity," said Lane.

There are some rules, all the seeds used must be able to be grown in Minnesota.