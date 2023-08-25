For many, the State Fair is also a chance to show off your haute couture-on-a-stick

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- When you mention the Minnesota State Fair, chances are the first things that come to mind are the foods, or the exhibits, or the rides, or the livestock, or maybe the music.

But for many Minnesotans, the State Fair also provides them the opportunity to turn those crowded asphalt boulevards into their own personal catwalk.

WCCO's Adam Duxter hit the fair Friday to see what kinds of fashion statements Minnesotans (and, to be fair, visitors from other states) donned specifically for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. What he found ran the very definition of "gamut." Here's a sample of his play-by-play:

Nicole Belage: "She's rocking an authentic 1930s Hungarian Vintage Embroidered dress at the fair today. Look complete with hat and shades ... going big on the time period! She rules!"

Gary Rankel: "He says his biggest fashion inspirations are Gene Autry and Clint Eastwood. He's not 'dressing up' today — this is him 100 percent of the time. Also, he doesn't wear shorts outside the house."

Gary Rankel of Crystal says his biggest fashion inspirations are Gene Autry and Clint Eastwood.



Brian and Connie Opatz: "My kind of people. They say it's comfort over everything. They didn't plan to match ... but say when they got dressed and realized they were both rocking Hawaiian Shirts, there was no need to change."

Marin Goers and Adam Marcin: "They caught my eye with their patterns. Adam's 'crocs and socks' combo is all about comfort, and keeping up an ankle tan line."

The Sturm family: "Best group award goes to the Sturm family of Luck, WI. Their shirts are outrageous and they know it. It's actually a tradition and a strategy: 'If we're ever looking for the girls, we just tell people they're the ones with the shirts like us.'"

