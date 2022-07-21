How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing focused on what Trump was doing during Capitol attack

How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing focused on what Trump was doing during Capitol attackget the free app
The House Jan. 6 committee will be conducting a public hearing on Thursday, this time in primetime. It is expected to focus on what former President Donald Trump was doing during the 187 minutes after rioters descended on the Capitol and before he issued a public response.
CBS News will broadcast the hearing as a Special Report starting at 8 p.m. ET anchored by Norah O'Donnell.
Committee aides said Wednesday that the hearing will focus on Trump's actions between 1:10 p.m. ET, when his speech at the Ellipse ended, and 4:17 p.m. ET, when he released a recorded video statement from the Rose Garden calling on rioters to go home.
According to aides, the committee will argue that he refused to act to defend the Capitol even as the mob swarmed the building with the aim of stopping the counting of the electoral votes.
The committee will also present additional information about Trump returning to the White House against his wishes after the Ellipse speech ended, an aide said. The aide would not disclose whether the committee has interviewed Anthony Ornato, deputy chief of staff for operations, or Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who were both mentioned by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson when she testified to the committee that Trump had demanded to be taken to the Capitol during the riot.
A source close to the Secret Service told CBS News after Hutchinson's testimony that Engel and the driver of a Secret Service vehicle on Jan. 6 are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was physically attacked or assaulted by Trump and that the former president never lunged for the steering wheel of the vehicle, as Hutchinson claimed.
Hutchinson testified that she had called Ornato to make sure there was no plan to take Trump to the Capitol on Jan. 6.
A committee aide said Thursday's hearing will lay out who was talking to Trump, what those people were urging him to do and when he was made aware of what was going on. These details will be provided during testimony from individuals who spoke to the former president and individuals in the west wing who were aware of what he and his inner circle were doing. The testimony will be in the form of both video and audio recordings as well as from live witnesses.
Committee aides still have not publicly confirmed who Thursday's witnesses will be. CBS News has confirmed via a source familiar with the committee that Matthew Pottinger, a former National Security Council official, and Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary, are set to testify. They both resigned in the immediate aftermath of the attack.
The hearing will also cover how law enforcement turned the tide against the rioters around 4 p.m., and the committee will go over what happened in the White House for the remainder of the day, the creation of the Rose Garden video, the president's tweets he sent later that day and the fallout the day after the attack.
"One of the main points we're going to make here is that President Trump had the power to call off the mob here. He was maybe the sole person who could call off the mob and he chose not to," a committee aide said.
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be attending Thursday's hearing. Aides said Wednesday that he would be chairing the hearing remotely.
Reps. Elanie Luria and Adam Kinzinger will lead the presentation.
Jan. 6 committee staff confirmed Wednesday that the panel had received just one text message from the Secret Service. The committee had subpoenaed texts from Jan. 5 and 6, but a Department of Homeland Security watchdog told lawmakers last week that the Secret Service had deleted texts from that period. The Secret Service claimed some phone data had been erased unintentionally as a part of a pre-planned system migration, and said that any texts that was deleted "are presumed to be permanently deleted."
CBS News has confirmed that Secret Service employees received multiple official communications via email instructing officials to back up relevant texts, emails and communications prior to migration. At least one of those emails was sent in December 2020.
Former Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler testified privately before the committee on Tuesday. Ziegler was an aide to trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the committee.
Kinzinger told "Face the Nation" Sunday that the hearing will "open people's eyes in a big way" about Trump's behavior.
"I can't necessarily say that the motives behind every piece of information we know we'll be able to explain, but this is going to open people's eyes in a big way," Kinzinger said. He added, "I'll give you this preview: the president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame."
Kinzinger, a Republican, urged the American people, and his GOP colleagues in particular, to "watch this with an open mind" and ask, "Is this the kind of strong leader you really think you deserve?"
This will be the eighth hearing the select committee has held this summer and the ninth overall.
An aide said Wednesday that "there's a potential for future hearings," especially around the release of a report on the investigation later this year.
The previous public hearings have focused on the mobilization of the rioters at the Capitol, Trump's speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 ahead of the riot and his desire to join his supporters. The committee has also detailed Trump's pressure campaigns after Election Day to push his baseless elections claims on Pence, the Justice Department, state lawmakers and local elections officials.
The hearings have revealed new details about a scheme to put forward alternate electors who support Trump in seven battleground states that President Joe Biden won. Thompson said last week that the Justice Department had requested information about the scheme.
"The only issue that we've engaged them on is the list of the fraudulent electors that were submitted," Thompson told reporters last week. "That's the first tranche that we've been talking to them about."
Rebecca Kaplan, Nikole Killion and Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.
House Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking for more records from the Secret Service, saying the security agency may have violated the Federal Records Act by failing to properly preserve text messages.
Staff for the House panel said they only received one text resulting from a July 15 subpoena to the agency requesting Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. The Secret Service said the messages were erased due to an agency-wide migration, despite preservation requests from investigators and Congress.
Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a member of the committee, said the agency allowed individual Secret Service agents to decide which records to keep and delete during a 2021 agency phone migration process.
"We have concerns about a system migration that we have been told resulted in the erasure of Secret Service cell phone data," the committee tweeted Wednesday. "The U.S. Secret Service system migration process went forward on Jan. 27, 2021, just three weeks after the attack on the Capitol in which the vice president of the United States while under the protection of the Secret Service, was steps from a violent mob hunting for him."
Raskin won't confirm if the Secret Service texts are permanently deleted
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, would not confirm Tuesday if the texts from the Secret Service have been permanently deleted.
"We're trying to determine where those texts are and whether they can be recovered and the truth," he said.
Raskin said about the missing texts: "One thing I've learned in this process is that when one evidentiary door closes, another one will open and we'll find a way and nobody's going to sweep the truth of what happened on Jan. 6 under the rug."
Raskin added that he "would be shocked and horrified if anyone in a position of leadership oversaw the destruction of evidence related to the January 6 insurrection."
The House Jan. 6 committee gave the Secret Service until Tuesday to turn over its texts. The Secret Service said Tuesday that it had delivered text messages to the committee and other records involving the planning and operations for Jan. 6. But Secret Service officials also said that text messages that were not delivered to the committee "are presumed to be permanently deleted." The agency is exploring whether forensic analysis of the phones or some other means can restore the lost messages.
Former Navarro aide Garrett Ziegler meets with committee
Former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler testified privately before the committee on Tuesday. Ziegler was an aide to trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the committee.
According to The New York Times, Ziegler escorted Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell into the Oval Office for the Dec. 18 meeting. The committee focused on that meeting at the last public hearing, which was so heated that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson texted afterward "the west wing is UNHINGED."
Ziegler's credentials were revoked after that meeting, the Times reported.
Thompson tests positive for COVID
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson tested positive for COVID, he announced Tuesday. A committee spokesperson said he had instructed the committee to proceed.
Rep. Pete Aguilar, a member of the committee, told CBS News' Nikole Killion the committee will "continue forward" with its work even with Thompson being sidelined by COVID.
"That's what he's asked and that's what we'll do. We'll continue to refine the script and make sure that the hearing goes off without a hitch," he said.
Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews to be witnesses at hearing
Matthew Pottinger, a former National Security Council official, and Trump White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews will testify at Thursday's primetime hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge told CBS News.
The committee has not publicly confirmed Thursday's witnesses. The identities of the witnesses were first reported by CNN.
Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack. In the hearing last week, the committee said Matthews had described the scene on Jan. 5 when Trump called top aides to the White House.
Kinzinger says next Jan. 6 hearing on Trump's actions will "open people's eyes in a big way"
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that the panel's next hearing will "open people's eyes in a big way," when lawmakers detail what former President Donald Trump was doing while the mob of his supporters violently breached the Capitol.
In an interview with "Face the Nation," Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said the committee has "filled in the blanks" of what Trump was doing at the White House in the 187 minutes from when his backers descended upon the Capitol building to when he issued his first public response to the attack.
"I can't necessarily say that the motives behind every piece of information we know we'll be able to explain, but this is going to open people's eyes in a big way," Kinzinger said. "The reality is, I'll give you this preview, the president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame."
"It felt as if a mob was being organized": Jan. 6 committee lays out case that Trump inspired extremists
At the July 12 public hearing, the committee laid out evidence to try to prove that former President Donald Trump egged on extremists who supported him ahead of Jan. 6 – with one of his former supporters who has pleaded guilty to being at the Capitol that day testifying "the president got everybody riled up, told everyone to head on down, so we basically were just following what he said."
Tuesday's hearing, the seventh and penultimate hearing this summer, began with a tweet Trump sent at 1:42 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2020, which said, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"
Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said that post "electrified" Trump's extremist supporters to come to the Capitol on Jan. 6. "Many members of this crowd could be led to storm the Capitol, confront the vice president and Congress and overturn the election results," Raskin said.
A Twitter employee who testified anonymously in a previous interview, said that after that tweet, "it felt as if a mob was being organized, and they were gathering together their weaponry and their logic and their reasoning behind why they were prepared to fight."
Read more here.