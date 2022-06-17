Pence aides detail Trump effort to overturn election results at Jan. 6 committee hearing

Middle school can't be called Catholic after flying BLM, pride flags, bishop says

Florida governor: "Let's reel in some pythons" at annual snake hunt

Golden State Warriors win 4th NBA title in 8 years as Curry comes up big

Russian super yacht seized by U.S. docks in Hawaii, flying American flag

Investigation: 40% of adults in U.S. struggle with health care debt

8 revelations from Day 3 of the Jan. 6 committee hearings

U.K. orders Julian Assange's extradition to U.S. on spying charges

2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Alabama church; suspect in custody

Ginni Thomas corresponded with John Eastman, sources say newly discovered emails show

Ginni Thomas corresponded with John Eastman, sources say newly discovered emails show

8 revelations from Day 3 of the Jan. 6 committee hearings

8 revelations from Day 3 of the Jan. 6 committee hearings

Pence aides detail Trump effort to overturn election results at Jan. 6 hearing

Pence aides detail Trump effort to overturn election results at Jan. 6 hearing

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On