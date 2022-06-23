How to watch Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing that will focus Trump's attempt to influence the Justice Department

How to watch Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing that will focus Trump's attempt to influence the Justice Departmentget the free app
Thursday will mark the fifth recent public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said the hearing was set to focus on former President Trump's attempts to influence the Justice Department to help him overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"Just as we heard today that Donald Trump was deeply involved in the scheme to pressure state officials to overturn the election results, we will hear on Thursday that Donald Trump was also the driving force behind an effort to corrupt the Justice Department," Thompson said during Tuesday's hearing.
CBS News will broadcast the hearing as a special report at 3 p.m. Eastern, led by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
Witnesses will include former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen; former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue; and former assistant attorney general Steven Engel. Donoghue has testified before the committee that Trump suggested replacing Rosen with former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.
"I said, 'Sir, I would resign immediately. There is no way I'm serving one minute under this guy, Jeff Clark,'" Donoghue recalled saying, according to a clip of Donoghue the committee played Tuesday.
Aides said Thursday that the committee will argue that Trump only failed because the leadership team at the Justice Department threatened to resign. There could potentially be video from Clark's meeting with the committee, during which he pleaded the Fifth.
In addition to Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to say there was election fraud, the hearing will also focus on Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to file for or with the Trump campaign to challenge the election results, committee aides said Thursday morning. The hearing will also look at how Trump wanted the Justice Department to send letters to states concerning the sanctity of their elections, according to committee aides.
Trump's threats to replace or fire leadership within the Justice Department – which was met with resistance by a few senior leaders – will also be examined, committee aides said.
Committee aides said the hearing will look at Trump's efforts to appoint a special counsel to investigate election fraud. And there will also be a focus on efforts to pressure Georgia and U.S. Attorney BJay Pak, who testified earlier this month.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is expected to lead much of Thursday's hearing and questioning.
Tuesday's hearing focused on the fake electors scheme and threats made to state lawmakers and election officials sparked by Trump's direct verbal attacks on them or more general insistence that the election was stolen.
Former election worker Shaye Moss testified Tuesday that she and her family were threatened "all because of lies" about the election being stolen. With her mother and fellow 2020 election worker Ruby Freeman beside her, Moss detailed the threats she received from Trump supporters because of false claims made by Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani.
"A lot of threats," she testified. "Wishing death upon me. ... A lot of them were racist. A lot of them were just hateful."
On Tuesday, Vice Chair Liz Cheney said she thinks Americans deserve to hear publicly from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who was in the White House when Trump was attempting to influence election officials and encouraging his own vice president to attempt to thwart the 2020 presidential election.
"The American people have not yet heard from Mr. Trump's former White House counsel, Pat Cipollone," Cheney said in her closing statement. "Our committee is certain that Donald Trump does not want Mr. Cipollone to testify here. Indeed, our evidence shows that Mr. Cipollone and his office tried to do what was right. They tried to stop a number of President Trump's plans for Jan. 6."
Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.
How to watch Thursday's House Jan. 6 committee public hearing
- What: House Jan. 6 select committee public hearing
- Date: June 23, 2022
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
- On TV: CBS stations (find your local station here)
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
- Live Updates: Follow live updates on CBSNews.com
Thompson says he "redid" Mo Brooks' subpoena
House Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday evening that he "redid" the panel's subpoena to Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama. The committee wasn't able to serve Brooks and the subpoena expired.
Brooks is one of only five House Republicans subpoenaed in May 2021 who hasn't been successfully served.
Brooks on Tuesday night lost the Republican primary for Senate in Alabama to Katie Britt, who Trump backed. Trump disavowed Brooks, who had earlier received Trump's endorsement.
— Ellis Kim and Caroline Linton
Thompson says Ginni Thomas has responded to committee request to speak with her
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters Wednesday that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, had responded to their request to speak with her, but Thompson didn't elaborate further.
"Well, she's answered our letter, and we look forward to continued engagement with her," Thompson said.
He said the committee has not decided under what format she would testify.
— Ellis Kim and Caroline Linton
Thompson says next two hearings will be held in July
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said Wednesday that the next two public hearings are likely to be held in July, when the House returns for the July 4 recess.
Thompson said the committee adjusted its schedule after receiving "additional information" from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, and additional production from the National Archives. Thompson also left open the possibility the committee could add more hearings.
"Right now, we just have to see what the review of the documents tell us," he said.
Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters on Wednesday that although the committee had initially wanted to have the hearings in June, but there has been a "deluge of new evidence since we got started."
"And we just need to catch our breath, go through the new evidence and then incorporate it into the hearings we had planned," Raskin said.
Thompson said the committee will "probably" let the Justice Department review the material they have gathered — but only after the committee has wrapped.
"We'll keep the documents," Thompson said. "You know, they're our product. Now if they want to come and have an opportunity to sit and review them and, and that kind of thing, I think we can work that out."
— Ellis Kim and Caroline Linton
Fourth House Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on "fake electors" and threats to public servants amid Trump pressure campaign
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Tuesday's hearing detailed the threats made to state lawmakers and election officials and workers in Arizona and Georgia, as President Donald Trump and his allies tried to get them to overturn the election results in their states.
The committee sought on Tuesday to bring to light the severity of the threat to democracy in the days and weeks after the election, given the enormous and persistent pressure by the president and by Rudy Giuliani on officials and ordinary Americans to promote the "big lie" that Trump had won the election. The ability of these Americans to withstand that pressure came at a great personal cost.
"Our democracy held because courageous people like you heard today put their oath to the constitution above their loyalty to one man," Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said. "The system held but barely and the question remains, will it hold again?"
The hearing laid out the plan hatched by Trump and his allies in Arizona to replace the bona fide Biden electors with phony ones. The fake electors gathered in Arizona, which Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers referred to as a "tragic parody." Bowers refused to have any involvement in the fake electors plan being pushed by Giuliani.
Texts showed by Schiff revealed that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin could also have played a part in the false electors scheme. The texts, between Johnson's chief of staff and an aide to Pence, showed Johnson's aide informing Pence's aide that the senator was ready to deliver fraudulent ballots to Pence. "Do not give that to him," Pence's aide responded.
Read more here.
Third Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's attempt to push Pence to overturn election results
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol turned its attention to former President Donald Trump's campaign to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes on Thursday, hearing testimony from close Pence aides who said the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were nonsensical and "un-American."
"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal, he knew it was wrong," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said to open the third day of hearings examining the Capitol attack. "We are fortunate for Mr. Pence's courage on January 6. Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe."
Two Pence advisers appeared in person at Thursday's hearing: Greg Jacob, Pence's former counsel, and J. Michael Luttig, a highly respected conservative jurist and retired federal judge who advised Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The committee also showed taped footage of interviews with Pence chief of staff Marc Short and other aides.
The testimony made clear that Pence and his closest aides repeatedly told Trump and his allies that a theory pushed by conservative lawyer John Eastman, who argued the vice president should single-handedly reject or replace slates of electors, had no basis in the Constitution or federal law.
Read more here.
Second House Jan. 6 committee hearing examines Trump's false election claims in public hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee focused its second public hearing on those closest to former President Donald Trump who said they told him it was too premature to declare victory on election night in 2020 — and how Trump used his premature declaration of victory to push baseless claims that the election was stolen.
The committee showed video testimony from top officials in the Trump administration who said former Vice President Mike Pence and White House were aware there was no evidence to support Trump's claims of voter fraud.
Former Attorney General William Barr said in recorded video testimony that he knew early claims that Trump had won the election were "bogus" and "silly."
"The department, in fact, when we received specific and credible allegations of fraud, made an effort to look into these to satisfy ourselves that they were without merit," Barr said in recorded testimony.
Committee chair U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson said in his opening statement that they would "tell the story of how Donald Trump lost an election, and knew he lost an election and as a result of his loss decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people, by trying to rob you of your voice in our democracy — and in doing so, lit the fuse that led to the horrific violence of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol."
Read more here.
House Jan. 6 committee opens public hearings with never-before-seen video and officer testimony: "It was a war scene"
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol kicked off the first in a series of public hearings with never-before-seen footage from the attack that day as well as clips of videotaped testimony from some of people in former President Donald Trump's orbit, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, in their opening statements, detailed how many Trump administration officials themselves did not believe the former president's baseless claims of a stolen election.
Former Attorney General William Barr, for example, told the Jan. 6 committee in his testimony that he told Trump his claims of a stolen election were "bullsh**." Ivanka Trump said she "trusted" that there was no fraud because she respected Barr.
Cheney and Thompson called the events a "conspiracy" — and noted how many people were involved. In fact, Cheney said there were Republican members of Congress who sought pardons for their actions on Jan. 6.
Witnesses also included Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during the assault.
Read more here.