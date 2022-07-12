Watch CBS News

Jan. 6 committee says Trump tweet incited Capitol attack

The Jan. 6 House committee argued that the attack on the Capitol was not spontaneous because far-right groups began planning after then-President Trump called for a "big protest" in Washington, D.C., on that day. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
