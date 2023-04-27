Watch CBS News

2023 NFL Draft: Track every Minnesota Vikings pick

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

2023 NFL Draft: Vikings look to improve team with limited picks
MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, and there's plenty of intrigue around the Minnesota Vikings' first round options.

The Vikings have limited picks and a lot of needs. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is expected to be active on draft night, potentially seeking a trade down for more picks -- or a trade up for a superstar player.

Check out WCCO's pre-draft coverage below, and stay on this page to follow every move the Vikings make in the draft. The first round starts at 7 p.m., and the Vikings are currently slated to pick 23rd.

 

A look at the last 10 years of Vikings' 1st-round picks

As speculation swirls around who the Vikings will pick in the first round, click here for a look back at the team's first-round picks of the last 10 years.  

3 potential draft scenarios

WCCO threw its hat into the ring by mocking some potential draft scenarios for the Vikings, including a trade up for a top QB prospect.

Click here to check out that and the other mock draft scenarios.  

Could the Vikings land their QB of the future in the draft?

There are a ton of exciting quarterbacks in the 2023 draft, and with Kirk Cousins set to be a free agent after this season, the Vikings could be on the hunt for a replacement.

To see some of their options at the most important position, click here.

Vikings look to improve team with limited picks – here's what to know

Need a primer on the Vikings' draft picks, positions of need, draft philosophies and more? Click here.

