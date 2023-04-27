2023 NFL Draft: Track every Minnesota Vikings pick

2023 NFL Draft: Track every Minnesota Vikings pickget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, and there's plenty of intrigue around the Minnesota Vikings' first round options.
The Vikings have limited picks and a lot of needs. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is expected to be active on draft night, potentially seeking a trade down for more picks -- or a trade up for a superstar player.
Check out WCCO's pre-draft coverage below, and stay on this page to follow every move the Vikings make in the draft. The first round starts at 7 p.m., and the Vikings are currently slated to pick 23rd.
A look at the last 10 years of Vikings' 1st-round picks
3 potential draft scenarios
WCCO threw its hat into the ring by mocking some potential draft scenarios for the Vikings, including a trade up for a top QB prospect.
Could the Vikings land their QB of the future in the draft?
There are a ton of exciting quarterbacks in the 2023 draft, and with Kirk Cousins set to be a free agent after this season, the Vikings could be on the hunt for a replacement.
Vikings look to improve team with limited picks – here's what to know
