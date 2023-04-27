2023 NFL Draft: A look at the last 10 years of Vikings' 1st-round picks

2023 NFL Draft: Vikings look to improve team with limited picks

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and the Minnesota Vikings are set to welcome new faces to the club.

As speculation swirls around who the Vikings will pick in the first round, here's a look back at the team's first-round picks of the last 10 years.

2013:

No. 23 - DT Sharrif Floyd

Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd chases then-Bears quarterback Josh McCown in 2013. Getty Images

No. 25 - CB Xavier Rhodes

Captain Munnerlyn #24 of the Minnesota Vikings greets teammate Xavier Rhodes #29 before the preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on August 22, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Raiders 20-12. Getty Images

No. 29 - WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Minnesota Vikings receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs past Alec Ogletree #52 and Michael Brockers #90 of the St. Louis Rams on his way to scoring a touchdown. Getty Images

2014:

No. 9 - LB Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings hits quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of the game on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

No. 32 - QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater, then of the Minnesota Vikings, warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers on Aug. 28, 2016, in Minneapolis. Getty Images

2015:

No. 11 - CB Trae Waynes

Trae Waynes #26 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on August 22, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Raiders 20-12. Getty Images

2016:

No. 23 - WR Laquon Treadwell

Laquon Treadwell #11 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

2017:

No pick in the first round.

2018:

No. 30 - CB Mike Hughes

Mike Hughes at the NFL combine in 2018. Getty Images

2019:

No. 18 - C Garrett Bradbury

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) lines up for a play during the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings on December 4th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis, MN. Getty Images

2020:

No. 22 - WR Justin Jefferson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 24: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a play against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

No. 31 - CB Jeff Gladney

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 16: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) looks on in action during a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on November 16, 2020 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2021:

No. 23 - T Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) looks on during training camp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, MN on August 4, 2021. Getty Images

2022:

No. 32 - S Lewis Cine

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) warms up at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Stacy Bengs / AP

