2023 NFL Draft: A look at the last 10 years of Vikings' 1st-round picks

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and the Minnesota Vikings are set to welcome new faces to the club.
As speculation swirls around who the Vikings will pick in the first round, here's a look back at the team's first-round picks of the last 10 years.
2013:
No. 23 - DT Sharrif Floyd
No. 25 - CB Xavier Rhodes
No. 29 - WR Cordarrelle Patterson
2014:
No. 9 - LB Anthony Barr
No. 32 - QB Teddy Bridgewater
2015:
No. 11 - CB Trae Waynes
2016:
No. 23 - WR Laquon Treadwell
2017:
No pick in the first round.
2018:
No. 30 - CB Mike Hughes
2019:
No. 18 - C Garrett Bradbury
2020:
No. 22 - WR Justin Jefferson
No. 31 - CB Jeff Gladney
2021:
No. 23 - T Christian Darrisaw
2022:
No. 32 - S Lewis Cine
