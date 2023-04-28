Vikings' 1st-round pick WR Jordan Addison excited to get to work, learn from Justin Jefferson

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings' incoming wide receiver Jordan Addison says he's excited to learn from superstar wideout Justin Jefferson - and add his style of play to the team.

On Thursday night, the Vikings chose to stick and pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, snagging USC's Addison at No. 23. In the draft room, head coach Kevin O'Connell called Addison a "day-one starter."

In a press conference, Addison said he expected to be picked earlier due to his competitive nature, but is thankful he got the call when he did.

"It just means a lot. They do a good job with picking receivers and the fact they picked me, it just shows me how much I mean to them," he said.

Addison said he's "very excited" to join the NFC North.

"I know there's going to be a lot of competition, but when the pressure's on that's when I rise the most," he said.

The young receiver will join a locker room with Jefferson, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

"I'm really excited to get to work with him," Addison said. "He's a great receiver. Everything he did at LSU and with the Minnesota Vikings was just special. I'm just looking forward to learning from him."

With veteran receiver Adam Theilen's departure leaving a hole at the position, Addison is expected to step in as an immediate impact player - and take some pressure off of Jefferson.

"I'm just going to add that explosiveness. I'm probably built a little bit different than the previous receivers, so it's just gonna be a little bit different style of play that I'm going to bring," he said. "Whatever they put on my plate, I'm gonna make sure I clean it."

His latter comment prompted a question about his favorite food.

"Spaghetti," he said, with a slight smile.

Addison was also asked to react to Minnesota's cold weather.

"I'm from the cold, so that ain't nothing to me. East coast," he said.

As for the fans, Addison had three words: "Skol, let's go."