2023 NFL Draft: Vikings look to improve team with limited picks – here's what to know

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of needs heading into next season and are expected to fill some of those in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

However, the team has to do it with limited amount of selections.

Here's what you need to know:

WHEN IS THE DRAFT?

Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m.

THE VIKINGS' PICKS AT THIS POINT:

First round, No. 23*

Third round, No. 87

Fourth round, No. 119

Fifth round, No. 158

Sixth round, No. 211 (compensatory)

*The Vikings were technically assigned the 24th pick of the draft, but the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their 2023 first-round pick, meaning the Vikings pick one slot earlier.

WHY SO FEW PICKS?

The Vikings made several trades over the last couple seasons that involved picks. Most notably, last year the team sent this year's second-round pick (and next year's third-round pick) to the Detroit Lions in exchange for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

For perspective, the team ended up with 10 picks in last year's draft. Minnesota could still acquire more picks by trading current players or trading down in the draft.

POSITIONS OF NEED:

Cornerback: The Vikings saw several cornerbacks depart over the offseason, and the signing of Byron Murphy Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals won't be enough to cover that loss.

Defensive line: Minnesota lost nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to free agency, meaning the team is bereft of a solid, if not dominating, presence in the middle of the defensive line.

Linebacker: This is another position that lost veteran leadership, with the team cutting Eric Kendricks amid salary cap moves during the offseason.

Wide receiver: K.J. Osborn had flashes last season, but the loss of veteran Adam Thielen has left a glaring hole in the team's receiving corps. The team might have eyes on a dynamic player to complement superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

Quarterback: Veteran Kirk Cousins' contract is set to expire after the upcoming season, signaling that the team is possibly ready to move on. The team could be looking to have a young quarterback sit behind Cousins for the season and develop before starting in 2024.

WHAT DOES VIKINGS' GM KWESI-ADOFO MENSAH THINK?



"To me, it's not necessarily about the number of picks; it's about the impact of those picks that you have. So if you can find an impact player with your first pick or whatever, you don't have to trade back to get two players who might not add up to that same impact. So we're gonna do it the way we've always done it – trying to make decisions to find impactful players who fit our culture and where we're trying to go about business."

"We're really excited about the young players (we drafted last year), we take player development very seriously. And that starts on draft day when we have the coaches in the process, and 'hey, this is how we're going to use this player and this is what we're going to work on him with."

HOW ABOUT HEAD COACH KEVIN O'CONNELL?

"Looking back a year ago at this time and really trying to teach systems and, from the football side. be ready to educate our players on that from day one of the offseason program, it took away from your ability to truly dial in on the draft."

"Also, the two of us (referring to the GM), we're able to spend a lot more time together. In discussions, watching tape, continuing to learn how each of us view the certain positions. And then obviously the most important thing is the role of individual players who arrive here."

"I do think there's a lot to like about this year's class, both a lot of the names that are being discussed as potential high picks and then there's good depth in the draft. There's going to be some good options to add depth to your room after the draft as well."

LAST YEAR'S DRAFT CLASS

First round, No. 32 - S Lewis Cine

Second round, No. 42 - CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Second round, No. 59 - G Ed Ingram

Third round, No. 66 - LB Brian Asamoah

Fourth round, No. 118 - CB Akayleb Evans

Fifth round, No. 165 - DL Esezi Otomewo

Fifth round, No. 169 - RB Ty Chandler

Sixth round, No. 184 - T Vederian Lowe

Sixth round, No. 191 - WR Jalen Nailor

Seventh round, No. 227 - TE Nick Muse

VIKINGS' FIRST-ROUND PICKS IN LAST 5 YEARS:

2022 - S Lewis Cine

2021 - LT Christian Darrisaw

2020 - WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney

2019 - C Garrett Bradbury

2018 - CB Mike Hughes

