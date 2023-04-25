2023 NFL Draft: 3 potential draft scenarios for the Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Draft is nearly here, and WCCO is throwing its hat into the ring by mocking some potential drafts picks for the Minnesota Vikings.

In our mock draft breakdowns, we're going to simplify things a bit by focusing on the Vikings' top pick in each scenario, and limiting each mock to the first four rounds.

As it stands now, the Vikings have three picks in the first four rounds. That can certainly change, as our third scenario will demonstrate.

So, without further ado, here are three potential draft scenarios for the Vikings.

VIKINGS GIVE UP MULTIPLE FIRST-ROUND PICKS, GRAB A TOP QB PROSPECT

Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators throws a pass during the first half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. James Gilbert / Getty Images

This appears to be the least-likely draft scenario for the Vikings for a number of reasons.

The Vikings already have limited picks this year and the cost might simply be too great, especially for a team that's already picking later in the first round of the draft at No. 23.

But if the Vikings were to trade up, it's most likely for the quarterback of the future.

The Cardinals' No. 3 position could be one to target, and in turn using that spot to snag Anthony Richardson, former Florida Gators quarterback.

Richardson, while on the raw side, appears to have the highest ceiling due to his freakish athletic skills, which were put on display in the combine.

Another complication from this option is figuring what to do with current QB Kirk Cousins. He's on an expensive contract through the 2023 season. The team would have to be OK with sitting the incoming quarterback - someone the team just moved a mountain to acquire - for the season behind Cousins. Richardson may benefit from that.

The cost of trading up into the top three would be great, indeed. The Vikings send the Cardinals three first-round draft picks - this year's through 2025 - along with a 2025 third-round pick. The Cardinals relinquish the No. 3 spot and throw in a seventh-rounder this year to soften the blow.

Overall, it's a risky move with a potentially significant upside.

Vikings' rounds 1-4 draft summary:

No. 3 - QB Anthony Richardson

No. 87 - CB TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson

No. 119 - WR Michael Wilson

In this scenario, after the move up for Richardson, the Vikings would look to add a cornerback in the third-round and a wide receiver in the fourth to possibly complement superstar Justin Jefferson. Minnesota then might look to trade a high-end athlete and recoup some of that lost draft capital - possibly outside linebacker Danielle Hunter.

Alternate scenario: Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who many have going at No. 2, falls and Minnesota makes a similar trade up to snag him instead at No. 3.

VIKINGS STAND PAT, SNAG DYNAMIC WIDE RECEIVER AT NO. 23

USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches the ball for gain during a college football game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the USC Trojans on September 17, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Again, this is another unlikely scenario given the team's limited draft picks, but you never know. Someone may drop to No. 23 that Minnesota can't in good conscience let slip by.

In this hypothetical situation, head coach Kevin O'Connell identified someone whose acquisition would take the offense to another level: wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Addison isn't big or particularly fast, but his route running has been highly touted and may fit in nicely with O'Connell's offensive scheme after the departure of veteran Adam Thielen.

Vikings' rounds 1-4 draft summary:

No. 23 - WR Jordan Addison

No. 87 - CB TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson

No. 119 - DT Siaki Ika

After Addison, with the next two picks the Vikings select a cornerback and defensive tackle to bolster the depth on that side of the ball. In the later rounds, Minnesota could grab a quarterback to develop.

Alternate scenario: DT Calijah Kancey falls to Minnesota, providing an explosive player for the middle of the defensive line. Minnesota goes for him instead.

VIKINGS TRADE BACK FOR MORE PICKS, FILL MORE POSITIONS IN EARLY ROUNDS

Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) returns an interception during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on November 19, 2022 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This may be the least sexy move, but the most realistic.

In this scenario, Vikings swap first-round picks with Kansas City and acquire a third-round pick and a late-round pick in exchange.

In other words, Vikings move to the end of the first round at No. 31 and add No. 95 and No. 217 selections.

But wait, there's more.

Once back on the clock, the Vikings again trade down - much to the chagrin of many draft parties. This time, Minnesota gives up the No. 31 and No. 95 spot to the Rams in exchange for No. 36, No. 77 and No. 191.

Now having traded down to the early second round, the Vikings finally choose their guy: cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

Forbes is touted for his length and feistiness - and could be someone new defensive coordinator Brian Flores could do great work with.

Vikings' rounds 1-4 draft summary:

No. 36 - CB Emmanuel Forbes

No. 77 - WR Michael Wilson

No. 87 - DT Gervon Dexter

No. 119 - OLB Tavius Robinson

In this scenario, the Vikings gain another pick in the first four rounds, as well as a couple later picks, due to multiple trade backs. Minnesota's selections in the first four rounds clearly favors defense, but Wilson may provide impact on the offensive side of the ball. Again, the Vikings could look to select a developmental quarterback in the later rounds, or wait for next year's incoming quarterback pool.

Alternate scenario: Forbes doesn't make it to Minnesota's No. 36 pick, so Vikings pick up the next best available cornerback, Julius Brents.

NOTE: ESPN's mock draft simulator was used to help form the draft summary for each scenario.